1 in 3 Urban Indians Battle Metabolic Syndrome: Reveals study

New Delhi [India], May 31: A groundbreaking study sheds light on a silent health crisis gripping our cities. One-third of urban Indians [1] grapple with metabolic syndrome, a condition disproportionately affecting women. This complex web of high blood sugar, unhealthy cholesterol, high blood pressure, and excess belly fat significantly increases the risk of both type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Emphasizing the importance of personalized care and the transformative impact of digital twins, Dr. Ashok Kumar Jhingan, eminent endocrinologist and Senior Director of the Department of Endocrinology at BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explains, "Metabolic disruptions lead to various diseases, including type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and other medical conditions. The traditional doctor-patient relationship often falls short in providing the level of personalized care required for complex chronic conditions. Patients generally avoid regular monitoring of blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipid profiles, which leads to increased HbA1c and high blood pressure, resulting in complications of diabetes. Regular counselling about monitoring, dietary habits, and daily routines can lead to better management of diabetes. However, all of this must be affordable and patient-friendly to benefit a large number of patients."

The Whole Body Digital Twin is a dynamic digital representation of an individual's unique metabolism, constructed from over 3000 data points gathered from non-invasive wearable sensors, blood parameters, and self-reported preferences. Combined with Machine Learning models, it identifies cause-and-effect relationships, predicts future metabolic states, and recommends personalised actions to enhance health.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Jhingan further adds, "Digital twins address this gap by offering patients continuous access to data and insights about their bodies. User-centric personalisation enables tailored health learning and tracking. This empowerment enables patients to actively engage in their healthcare journey and work collaboratively with their doctors to attain optimal health."

Dr. Shambo Samrat Samajdar, Clinical Pharmacology, FIPS Fellow Diabetes India, PG Dip Endocrinology & Diabetes, Dip Allergy Asthma and Immunology, says, "The alarming prevalence of metabolic syndrome in urban India, particularly among women, highlights the need for preventative measures. Digital twins offer a game-changer. By providing early detection of risk factors and personalized health insights, this technology can empower individuals to manage their condition more effectively, improving both their physical and mental well-being, equipping them to make proactive lifestyle changes. This can significantly reduce the burden of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, not just for individuals but also for the healthcare system as a whole."

Reference: [1] https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0000846

Twin Health goes beyond symptom management or weight loss programs. This groundbreaking technology empowers individuals to tackle the root causes of metabolic conditions. It leverages AI and machine learning to create personalized solutions that address not just the physical aspects but also the crucial role of mental well-being. Interventions like stress management, cognitive behavioural therapy, and proper dietary guidance are woven into the program, recognizing their significant impact on preventing and managing metabolic diseases. For more information, please visit https://ind.twinhealth.com/.

This holistic approach frees users from the burden of unsustainable diets, rigorous exercise routines, and excessive medications. Instead, Twin Health empowers you to achieve long-term health goals with personalized recommendations, real-time insights, and a path towards increased energy, weight loss, and overall well-being. This shift from reactive symptom management to proactive, personalized care empowers individuals to take control of their health and experience a transformative journey.

