10 Best Orthopedics Share Advices on Sports Injury

New Delhi (India), February 15: Although injuries are common, they can cause a great deal of pain and even difficulty in your daily activities. For example, sports-related injuries, like sprained ankles or broken fingers, can result from even minor impacts on the ground during the exercise. So, this is the time to prevent your injuries before they turn serious. Here are some pieces of advice on the best orthopaedics for the common occurrence of injuries.

Dr. Naresh Agarwal, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Department – Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is a major stabilizing ligament of the knee joint. A tear of the ACL is a common injury, particularly in athletes who participate in high-impact sports such as soccer, football, and basketball. Treatment of an ACL tear typically involves surgery to repair the torn ligament. Surgery is performed using an Arthroscope, which is a telescope attached to a camera, and a small keyhole incision in front of the knee joint. After surgery, rehabilitation is essential in order to regain the full function of the knee joint. Physical therapy will be prescribed in order to stretch and strengthen the muscles around the knee. It is important to follow all instructions during rehabilitation in order to ensure a successful recovery.

Dr. Pranjal Kodkani, Director& Chief surgeon – Center for Joint Preservation Surgery – Arthroscopy & Sports Injury, Lilavati, P D Hinduja (Khar), Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai

Sports injuries are a common occurrence in our daily lives. They are not restricted only to those involved in sports. A simple knee twist or ankle sprain can result in ligament, meniscus, and cartilage injuries. The knee cap may dislocate while lifting an object. Shoulder dislocation may happen in friendly hand-to-hand combat. Yoga and dancing can cause groin and hip pain. Joint preservation surgery is a speciality that deals exclusively with such joint injuries, catering not only to elite athletes but also to other physically active individuals. Treatments are very patient-friendly and vary from exercise therapy, medication, and injections to arthroscopy or minimally invasive surgeries.

“A stitch in time saves nine,” so treat these injuries early and appropriately to get an assured recovery normal.

Dr. Rakesh Chakule, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sports Injury Specialist, Sports Medicine PG Diploma, Switzerland

Sports are highly intense activities. Sports trauma or injury is always sudden. Sports injuries are a specialized practice area for orthopaedic surgeons. These injuries are unique and require special management and care, depending on the sport and professional level of the athlete. Repeated micro-trauma or minor early symptoms, if neglected, can lead to prolonged treatment or rehabilitation, leading to the loss of vital training time and, eventually, the competition. Apart from orthopaedic sports injuries, sportspersons may suffer from other concomitant injuries, and in such situations, prompt referral to a relevant specialist augments total care. Pre-conditioning and optimal workloads during training periods have been shown to reduce injury burden but not completely avoid injury.

Mantra: Early attention to injuries can help an athlete’s sports career.

Dr. Balaraju Naidu, MS (Ortho), DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, Fellowship in Hip and Knee Joint Replacements Cardiff (Uk), Fellow in Computer Navigation Replacement Surgery (Germany), Robotic Orthopedic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeon, Managing Director – ONUS HOSPITALS, Hyderabad

While anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are usually caused by the stress exerted on the knees during sports and fitness activities, those who play games that require sudden stops or changes in directions while running are more prone to ligament injuries than those who play cricket or other games. Ligament injuries sustained in vehicular accidents are much worse due to the massive forces involved. Recovery in accidental cases is very good, provided assessment and treatment are done at the appropriate time with best practices.

If the injuries are sports-related, almost 99.99% of the patients can attain their pre-injury fitness levels in 3–4 months. For example, after an ACL reconstruction, athletes can normally return to competitive sports in 3 months.

Dr. Sivaraman B, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MRCS (UK), FRCS (UK), Diploma in Sports Medicine, FEBOT, ATLS Instructor, British Orthopedic Asso. Shoulder & Elbow Fellowship (UK), Fellowship in Upper limb & Major Trauma (UK), Shoulder & Elbow Lead – Apollo Hospital, Chennai

Sports participation among Indians is high now, resulting in a lot of sports injuries. Tips to prevent sports injuries follow the correct technique and equipment, warm-ups, and strength of your muscles. Once you have any sports injury, consult a specialist for proper advice and follow it. Sports injury ranges from minor muscle strain to ligament damage and joint dislocation. With some injuries, if you receive treatment precisely from the beginning with proper rehabilitation, it is possible to avoid surgery. Some conditions might require surgery, like recurrent shoulder dislocation, if you have it at the appropriate time and the rehab results are better.

Dr. Kshitij Soni, MBBS, MS Ortho, FASM Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Specialist – Chanddni Hospital, Kota

A proper warm-up before the game helps you by gradually raising the heart rate, warming the muscles and connective tissues, improving mobility, and improving the functionality of all the body movements. Maintaining flexibility is extremely important for injury prevention, as poor flexibility can lead to muscle and tendon strains. Therefore, pay attention to technique and hydrate yourself. Precise sports gear has been a major development in the prevention of sports injuries. Training yourself for a game should be a gradual process; expecting your body to be ready for any particular game within a few days is an injustice. Avoid playing if you’re not fit; minor injuries should not be neglected, and complete fitness is important for you to get onto the field.

Dr. S K Gupta, MS (Ortho), MRCS, FIAS (Japan), FAPOA (Singapore), Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement and Sports Injury Surgeon – Galaxy Hospital, Bhopal

To prevent sports injuries, athletes should follow these tips: Before starting any physical activity, warm up properly to prepare your muscles for the upcoming physical demand. Staying in shape, staying hydrated, getting enough rest, and wearing the correct gear can help protect you from injury.

Pay attention to pain or discomfort and take appropriate action to prevent it from becoming an injury. Compression of the injured part helps in preventing further bleeding and swelling. Severe injuries such as the ACL, total ligament injuries, fractures, and lacerations need urgent attention. Seek expert advice whenever needed. Get the operative corrections done by the most experienced hands possible, as the success of the primary surgery and appropriate sports rehabilitation is critical to your future sports career.

Dr. Girish Sawakare, MBBS, D.Ortho, BJGMC, Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Sec. DNB (Ortho) – HBTMC and Cooper Hospital, Mumbai

The ACL is one of the vital ligaments that secure the knee joints. Imaging tests like X-rays and MRIs offer a proper look at the severity of the injury. Unfortunately, most ACL injuries require surgery to regain the full function of the knees—especially for young athletes. Patients require physical therapy following surgery.

Broken bones, or fractures, are quite common in athletes. A stress fracture usually requires six to eight weeks to heal. The affected area is compressed and iced to reduce swelling. A severe fracture requires surgery to align the bones back together. These injuries are a result of constant, repetitive, and prolonged use of muscles. Stress fractures, a runner’s knee, and tennis elbow are also common sports injuries.

Dr. Sonik Shah, M.S (Ortho, Mumbai), FIMIAS, FIAS (GERMANY), Diploma in Sports Medicine (International Olympic Committee Certified, Swiss), All India Superspeciality Hospital, Mumbai

Tips for Preventing Sports Injuries in Kids and Teens: Learn the right technique, use the right equipment, and talk to the young athlete. Use appropriate protective gear and clothing. Emphasize hydration. Eat a healthy, balanced diet with specific attention to protein intake. Emphasize both warm-ups and cool-downs equally. Slowly and steadily, build up your endurance. “Rome was not built in a day.” Exercises and training sessions should mimic the intensity of sporting events (food, temperature, hydration, psychology, etc.). Recognize the injury early, and a “chalta hai” or “hota hai” mindset should be avoided. Proper guidance at the right time can prevent a catastrophic event in the future.

Once you understand the sport and get its basics right, your body will excel in it.

Dr. Vamshi Kiran Badam, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Fellowship in Shoulder Surgery, Knee Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fellowship in Foot & Ankle Surgery, KIMS – Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad

Sports injuries are musculoskeletal injuries to ligaments, tendons, and cartilage. With the increase in sports awareness, there is a rise in the trend of sports participation by kids and adolescents at a younger age and recreational sports by adults. Even common sports injuries like muscle spasms, ankle sprains, and shoulder dislocations should be addressed with the utmost care. Ignoring can increase the severity and permanent damage, necessitating a break from playing. For example, most common sports injuries like ankle sprains require rest and ankle support. Neglecting can lead to recurrent ankle sprains due to ligament tears and cartilage damage. In such scenarios, the latest minimally invasive ankle arthroscopy and ligament surgery can lead to early recovery and a return to athletic activity and recreational sports participation.

