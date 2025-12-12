10 chip units approved with Rs 1.6 lakh crore investment in India to date

New Delhi, Dec 12 Under the Semicon India Programme, 10 units have been approved with an investment of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, which include silicon fab, silicon carbide fab, advanced packaging, and memory packaging, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, said that these would cater to chip requirements of sectors such as consumer appliances, industrial electronics, automobiles, telecommunications, aerospace, and power electronics etc.

"Few of the approved proposals are using indigenous technology for assembly, testing, and packaging of semiconductor chips," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

The government launched a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing of mobile phones and certain specified components.

The scheme has attracted investment of Rs 14,065 crore up to October 2025, the minister said.

To target the manufacturing of IT Hardware, the government launched PLI for IT Hardware for promoting the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, servers and ultra small form factor (USFF) devices.

"PLI for IT hardware have attracted investment of Rs 846 crore till October 2025," Prasada said.

As a result of these policy efforts, electronics manufacturing has grown almost six times in the last 11 years. It has increased from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.32 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Electronics exports have grown eight times from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.26 lakh crore in 2024-25. Electronics is now the third largest export category, said the minister.

To leverage India’s strength in chip design, the government launched the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme and support has been provided for 23 companies (24 designs) for designing chips and SoCs for the products in satellite communication, drones, surveillance camera, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, LEDs driver, AI devices, telecom equipment, smart meter, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor