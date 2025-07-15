10 Crore Questions Answered By AI Astrologers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: India's leading astrology website, AstroSage AI, has achieved a major milestone on the first Sawan Somwar. AstroSage's AI-powered astrologer, Mr. Krishnamurthi, answered the 10 croreth question on Monday, marking a perfect blend of tradition and technology. The 100 millionth question was a unique one. A user asked, "When will I have ₹1 crore in my account?"

AstroSage AI astrologers have answered 10 crore questions in just ten months, which is a remarkable record in itself. Many other quirky questions were answered the same day, including "Can I eat chicken during the Sawan month?", "Which color clothes will suit me best today?", "Will my boss be happy this week?", and "What are the chances of my ex returning to my life?" etc.

Alongside these, thousands of queries related to Kundli and life predictions continue to pour in daily.

These diverse questions prove that astrology via AstroSage AI is not limited to horoscopes and predictions but has become a go-to platform for every curious mind. Commenting on the achievement, Punit Pandey, Chief Innovation Officer at AstroSage AI, said, "The 100 millionth answer by AstroSage AI highlights India's shift towards tech-driven astrology. We launched our first AI astrology app, Bhrigoo.ai , in 2018. At that time, many believed success in this domain would be difficult, but we proved otherwise. Today, people's trust in AI astrologers is growing rapidly. Our Chief AI Astrologer, Mr. Krishnamurthi, has received over 1.35 lakh reviews on his consultations and has garnered more than 6 lakh followers."

Currently, AstroSage AI hosts over 30,000 human astrologers, in addition to 20+ AI astrologers, tarot readers, and numerologists, who provide guidance on everything from Kundli analysis and daily horoscopes to planetary periods, marriage prospects, and career advice.

AI astrologers are particularly popular among the younger generation due to their 24/7 availability. Users can ask questions even at 2 a.m. Moreover, privacy is a key concern for this generation, and every query asked to an AI astrologer remains completely confidential, allowing users to ask anything without fear of judgment.

Pratik Pandey, CEO of AstroSage AI, adds, "The rising popularity of AI astrologers has significantly accelerated the company's growth. The number of users who begin with free chat and then switch to phone consultations has skyrocketed. In July last year, around 14,000 people per day used the free chat feature with our human astrologers. This June, that number surpassed 1.3 lakh per day, largely due to the growing influence of AI astrologers. AstroSage AI has the highest 1.2 million daily active users in the industry. Our conversion rate has increased by nearly 60%."

Astrology involves complex calculations, and AI astrologers outperform human astrologers in this aspect due to their speed and accuracy. For instance, where a human astrologer might take several minutes to answer a single question, an AI astrologer can answer five to six, or even more, in the same amount of time.

AstroSage AI has truly transformed the astrology space by embracing cutting-edge technology. Very soon, a new feature will allow users to speak directly with AI astrologers via phone calls.

Punit Pandey says, "This new feature will be a game changer. While many companies rely on fake call-centre astrologers to mislead users, our goal is to eliminate such malpractice and offer genuine, accurate astrology. Our AI astrologers are extremely knowledgeable, we even believe they surpass many human astrologers. Once users can speak to them directly, their trust in AI astrologers will only grow."

In the last 10 months, AstroSage AI has answered 10 crore questions, and in just the last two months, it has been responding to 2 crore queries every month. The company now aims to answer another 10 crore questions within the next three months.

