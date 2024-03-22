10 Emerging Businesses Making a Difference in India 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: India's spirit is growing, resulting in a surge of impactful businesses. This nation, renowned for its creativity, is witnessing the rise of diverse ventures tackling critical challenges and bringing about change in the way businesses in India operate. The businesses listed below shed light on this promising trend, showcasing ten such effective enterprises making a significant difference across India in 2024.

1. DesiDine

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Nalin Gupta, DesiDine emerges as a sign of innovation in the kitchen essentials market. Utilising his expertise in consumer needs and craftsmanship, Nalin envisioned DesiDine as a brand synonymous with functionality and creativity in kitchens across India.

Nalin's steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation changed the brand trajectory. With a product range spanning over 225 items in kitchenware, serveware, and dinnerware, DesiDine focuses on durability, ensuring a remarkable 10-year warranty on its stainless-steel products.

Steadfast in its commitment to quality and sustainability, DesiDine manufactures its range using food-safe and eco-friendly materials, ensuring rust-free and dishwasher-safe products. As the kitchenware company expands its dealership network nationwide, it caters to diverse audiences, including home cooks, culinary experts, hospitality professionals, and health-conscious consumers, delivering affordable kitchen solutions to meet evolving needs.

https://desi-dine.com/

2. Vinod Stainless Steel

Vinod Stainless Steel, a reputable brand in Indian kitchens for over six decades, was founded in 1962 by Mahesh Agarwal. The brand has become a leader in stainless steel cookware owing to its dedication to quality and innovation.

Vinod's speciality lies in its commitment to healthy and convenient cooking. Its 430 magnetic stainless-steel cookware ensures compatibility with modern induction cooktops, requiring less oil for healthier meals. Crafted with thicker materials, its cookware distributes heat evenly, preventing burnt food and promoting faster cooking times that retain essential nutrients.

Vinod prioritises safety and hygiene with stainless steel. Its durable material doesn't react with food and is built to last for years. Additionally, its hammered cookware boasts superior heat conductivity, further enhancing cooking efficiency.

Offering diverse cookware, kitchenware and corporate gifting like tableware, dinner sets, and tiffins, Vinod Stainless Steel empowers healthy cooking with a touch of kitchen elegance through its superior polish.

https://www.vinodsteel.com/

3. SEOsurfer

Once a biotechnology graduate & a computer geek, Narendra Kumar Pankaj shifted gears to become a digital marketing expert in a field still figuring itself out. Known for his intense dedication, Narendra became a helpful mentor, freely sharing his knowledge in digital marketing.

He conducted many enlightening sessions with MSMEs, mainly focusing on empowering handicraft women. Additionally, he organised the annual "Digital Laado" workshop, a commendable initiative benefiting women in the digital sphere. He imparted training in the workshop conducted by Google's DigitalUnlocked in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bhopal.

Through its digital marketing batches, SEOsurfer has achieved a notable milestone by securing 100% placement for its students in renowned companies. The program is designed to assist students until they successfully secure a placement. The deserving candidates have also been placed in digital marketing agencies, namely DiGenius. Narendra fostered business growth and reputation, training 15,000+ individuals with evolving strategies. He frequently organises practical digital marketing course training in Bhopal, MP.

https://www.seosurfer.in/

4. Kunal Computers

Kunal Computers, a leading computer dealer established in 1997, has announced its plans to become a Pvt. Ltd. Company. This exciting development marks 26 years of serving Indian customers with a comprehensive range of new and used computer products and services.

The company boasts various products from renowned brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Apple. It caters to all computing needs, offering branded systems, laptops, all-in-one desktops, processors, motherboards, printers, keyboards, monitors, routers, switches, Apple iMacs, Mac minis, MacBooks (Pro & Air), Mac cylinders, Cinema Displays, and more. Additionally, Kunal Computers provides repair services with a 90% success rate, offering spare parts for laptops, desktops, servers, Apple MacBooks, iMacs, switches, and routers.

Kunal Computers provides networking solutions, annual maintenance contracts, computer rentals, and reasonably priced used IT products. Its move to a Private Limited Company reflects its long-term dedication to expansion and top-notch client care.

Website: - https://kunalcomputers.co.in

5. Ecocare Technologies

Ecocare Technologies, founded in 2016 by a dedicated chemical engineer, Arvind Verma, deals in sustainability and hygiene solutions. With a focus on practical, eco-friendly products, the company has become a trusted partner across industries.

Overcoming challenges with resilience and innovation, Ecocare remains committed to advancing and advocating sustainability and cleanliness standards. Grateful for support from partners, clients, and staff, the company looks to the future with optimism.

As it prioritises customer satisfaction and innovation, Ecocare aims to set new benchmarks for the industry concerning safety, environmental responsibility, and cost-effectiveness.

After a successful run over five years, the CEO's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs emphasises perseverance and principle adherence. With a vision for transformation and progress, Ecocare Technologies stands as a beacon of sustainable practices.

https://www.ecocaretech.com/

6. Raaag

Raaag Revolutionises Personalised Gifting with Heartfelt Custom Songs

Raaag is redefining the art of gifting with its unique offering, i.e., custom songs. Specialising in creating musical masterpieces tailored to individual stories and emotions, Raaag has captured the hearts of customers worldwide.

With a team of talented lyricists, singers, and video editors, Raaag transforms memories into melodies, crafting unique songs for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more.

They take your deepest feelings and turn them into an unparalleled musical masterpiece. Imagine wedding vows sung with heartfelt melody, a father's love whispering in a lullaby, or a farewell serenade overflowing with shared memories. Raaag's artistry brings it all to life.

Get ready for Bollywood-quality tunes delivered in just 48 hours! Raaag stays on top of the latest music trends, ensuring every song is fresh, energetic, and perfectly tailored to individuals' events and tastes.

https://www.raaag.in/

7. Gamlakart

Gamlakart reflects a passion by offering a vibrant collection of planters in various styles and materials, from classic ceramic to on-trend jute. As a startup recognised by the government of India, Gamlakart is committed to providing a superior experience for all home and garden enthusiasts. It uses UV resistance, so people's favourite colours stay bright for years.

Feroz Ahmed, Anjum Ahmed, and Tabassum Bano, the co-founders of Gamlakart, share a passion for creating beautiful homes and gardens. Beyond aesthetics, Gamlakart prioritises sustainability. Its plastic planters' extended lifespan means fewer discarded pots. In contrast, their ceramic planters, made from natural clay, support India's skilled potters.

Gamlakart offers planters of various sizes and colours alongside high-quality seeds, organic fertilisers, and essential gardening tools. The company is expanding their collection to include metal planters, ensuring a perfect pot for every plant parent.

https://gamlakart.com

8. Sunbex ConsultingThe global freelance scene is expanding, with India leading the way.

Among its success stories, Mumbai-born Sairaj Kalekar stands out. This digital marketing genius is more than just India's wealthiest freelancer; his story illustrates the limitless possibilities of freelance freedom.

2020, the year the world paused, was when Sairaj launched Sunbex Consulting, undeterred by the pandemic. He saw a gap in B2B digital marketing, especially for IT companies needing help to make their digital investments sing. Armed with his expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, he was determined to deliver tangible results.

Sairaj's network and hustling brought him his first clients - his former bosses. He poured his heart into Sunbex, working nights after his day job for four months. His hustling secured initial clients, but the turning point came when he helped businesses navigate the online scramble.

Sairaj's secret lies in strategic expansion, offering low-cost, high-quality services across foreign markets. With his motto of "start small, diversify, grow," he proves success thrives on experience, not fancy setups, operating from a humble office.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sairaj1991?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

9. GBL Bariatrics - Transforming Weight Loss Surgery in India

As India grapples with a burgeoning obesity crisis, GBL Bariatrics transforms the landscape of weight loss surgery in the country. GBL Bariatrics constitutes a dedicated team of Robotic Bariatric Surgeons full-time plastic surgeons, offering specialised procedures like Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Bypass, Duodenal Switch, Liposuction, Abdominoplasty, and Scar Revision. The clinic's cutting-edge technology, including advanced robotics, ensures precision and efficacy in surgeries.

Dr. Sunil Sharma, MD, a pioneering figure in bariatric surgery and the first surgeon to perform live bariatric surgery in India, emphasises the necessity for specialised clinics to handle complex cases in India. He extends his congratulations to Dr. Vineet Gautam for spearheading GBL Bariatrics, recognising its significance in reshaping the obesity treatment landscape.

https://www.newlifejax.com/sunil-sharma-md/

10. EduverseMart

EduverseMart, a new online platform designed to simplify educational buying, will launch on April 1st, 2024. Founded by Vishal Bhalla, a veteran with over a decade of experience in the Education sector, the platform is designed to address and alleviate the buying challenges faced by educational institutions across India.

EduverseMart is a comprehensive solution to the age-old problem, promising to reduce purchasing time by as much as 50% and to lower the costs associated with acquiring educational resources by 20% through centralised purchasing. This innovative platform is set to enhance market reach for sellers by 200%, significantly amplifying their visibility and influence. Furthermore, EduverseMart offers an impressive array of over 10,000 educational products and services, making it a one-stop-shop for the diverse needs of educators and institutions.

With EduverseMart, the future of education procurement looks brighter than ever. It is poised to unlock new opportunities for learning and growth across the nation.

https://eduversemart.com/

