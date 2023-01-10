10 Emerging Indian Startup in 2023 making big difference

India has always been making its mark with great new startup ideas and fast-growing unicorns. Many startups have created a multibillion-dollar industry and also attracted many foreign investments. And many good Indian startups have expanded internationally.

New startups are building every day in Indian and in this New Year 2023 there will be new unicorns coming up and beating 2022. Let's look at some emerging startups in 2023 making big difference.

1) Crowcrowcrow

Crowcrowcrow is an international ecommerce store making available products from USA to India. It was established in 2019, at pre-Covid era. There are many great products including household, toys, food, healthcare and electronics which are very good in the USA and unavailable in India. And if one wants to purchase it from the USA, there is a lot of hassle in importing it and reaching the product at home. With 5 warehouses in India and 3 overseas Crowcrowcrow manages Custom clearance, Import Documentation, shipping and also avail COD to Indian Customers.

2) The Confession Boxx

India has been one of the most depressed country by WHO in 2018, in which nearly 80 per cent people have some sort of mental issues, Two woman entrepreneur identified this issue & created a platform that help people improve their 'Mental health' in a very affordable way, by letting people confess & discuss their life problems in an anonymous community with psychologists & other confessors. They also provide therapies through their licensed Psychologists & given 750+ therapy sessions so far. They have shown tremendous growth with 500+ community members, over 150k subscribers, 5000+ confessions. They have been helping people in 10+ countries & set to launch their mobile app.

3) Brainywood

Founded by Dhruv Suwalka, Dr Vinod Sharma, in 2015 Brainywood A Guinness World Record Holder Ed-tech Learning Platform providing Innovative learning and Stress-free education to students. Rated No. 1 in the Field of Brain Science and First app Providing Stress-Free Education and Sharper Memory, it is only organization that is working on 4th Dimensional Learning and completes the education learning cycle - Reading, writing, understanding, memorization, retention, and finally Recollection. It is the first learning OTT platform in India to provide brain science training by bringing various subjects to one place.

4) Kryzen Biotech Pvt Ltd

Kryzen Biotech is a startup by Sudhir Devkar and Vishwa Pratap Singh, strives to create the most productive models for new-age urban farmers. The operation started in 2019. They build uniquely designed low-cost, high ROI, and commercially profitable vertical soil-less hydroponic farms along with contract-based buyback support. Giving farmers predictable income. With India's largest community of hydroponic growers, they directly connect farmers with buyers and help them sell products at the best price. They are India's fastest-growing hydroponic company. With more than 32 farms across India and a community of 45000+ growers, they are a leading name in the industry.

5) Kidderpore Child's World School

Dr Mohammed Zoheb Hossain founded Kidderpore Child's World School in the year 2006. It started as a kindergarten school but now it has grown to std X and very soon in the coming years it will be upgraded to a higher secondary level. He did his PGDBA (First Class) and is a West Bengal State topper in BHM. Also holds an Honorary Doctorate in social work and education. He also owns a firm "Pinnacle Suppliers" which deals in Office and School supplies and is a Director of "Bismillah Enterprise" which deals in leather goods.

6) Hennahub India

Hennahub India is a startup in India by Vishal Tak, which offers a wide range of herbal products including Hair care, skin care products, and natural henna powder. One of the standout products in the Hennahub line is their pure henna powder, carefully sourced and finely ground for the best results. It started in 2019. It's committed to providing high-quality natural remedies made with 100 per cent natural ingredients. Its focus is on the well-being of its customers, making it a standout in the herbal wellness industry. The company has successfully expanded its export business, reaching customers in international markets.

7) Smith Jewels

Smith Jewels is a premium handcrafted silver jewellery brand. Founder Nandita Chauhan's passion for one-of-a-kind and personalised designs led to the creation of Smith Jewels, a brand that offers unrivalled choice and quality. Made of pure 925 sterling silver, all their jewels are authentic and come with a lifetime repair policy. With designs as unique as yourself, Smith Jewels is the perfect place to find your signature jewellery.

8) Consent Elevators

Started in 2015 Consent Elevators have started making a place in the hearts of people. In The Age of Urbanization, they are making elevator solutions easily accessible for the middle class. Nowadays they are making elevators with or without a machine room. They have a wide range of products in Goods Lifts, Hospital Lifts, Home Lifts and Car Lifts with a vast array of sizes and configurations. Jalaj Kumar Anupam, Director Consent Elevators Private Limited said that the attitude of our people towards Indian startups has also changed. They want to give us a chance too. It's nice to hear them say that even newcomers should be trusted.

9) Writrox

Writrox, the amazing startup by RAHUL RANJAN, provides career documents to all job profiles from entry-level to senior-level professionals. It started on June 2015 (Freelance mode), Aug 2020- May 2022 (proprietorship), and May 2022 onwards (PVT LIMITED). It is specialized in helping c-suite/Executives. They provide multiple services such as Resumes, cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, Web Resumes, and Video Resume Services: LinkedIn optimization/SEO. The company has a team of skilled, certified (CPRW), and experienced writers (range 10 years-22 years ), who have a great knowledge of the Industry to serve the best as per industry needs.

10) Locoff

LOCOFF founded by Shailendra Awasthi helps offline retailers to connect to their online customers supporting retailers to increase their sales, profit, and brand equity. LOCOFF comes as a technology partner to offline retail businesses and converts the offline retail store into a Phygital stores. The Startup is established in 2020. LOCOFF giving solution to 5 categories Restaurants, fashion, electronics, spa and saloons to start off. There is complete transparency between buyer and seller supports consumers to connect to their local retailer digitally on 0% commission with complete control over pricing, discount, and customer base.

