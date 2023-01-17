Many entrepreneurs are contributing to the growth of Indian economy as well as generating employment opportunities for others. Hello Entrepreneurs has recognized Top 10 entrepreneurs to lookout for in 2023.

- Akshay Kumar, Founder & Director, Bombay Gourmet Market Store - Akshay's rich experience of 10 years in the food hospitality industry helps establish a comfortable connection with the gourmet & retail business. Along with a vision to have one store in every neighbourhood, Bombay Gourmet is also st to launch its label of Fresh, Small-batch foods like Namkeens, Healthy snacks, Cookies & Cakes and Ready-to-Eat & Serve Fresh Sauces & Chutneys, marinated meats and dips.

- Vaibhav Jatia, Managing Director, Rhythm Hospitality - Known for his strong business acumen and entrepreneurial abilities, Vaibhav Jatia, the Managing Director of Rhythm Hospitality, operates the 5-Star resorts Rhythm Lonavala and Rhythm Kumarakom. Jatia also launched ResiTel, a business model that allows individuals to earn steady returns by owning resort suites. He is known for his leadership skills and has the vision to carve a niche for ResiTel as an innovative real estate asset class.

- Varun Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, Ekostay, A Homestay Venture - A multipotentialite & an avid traveller, Varun Arora thrives on exploring new avenues that can help elevate his brand to the next level. Ekostay operates in the Hospitality sector, specifically in Alternative Accommodation, a.k.a Homestay Space. Ekostay collaborates & helps homeowners host hassle free whilst providing an alternate source of income. Ekostay is present in over 15 cities & boasts over 200 villas/apartments.

- Dr Sandeep Choudhary, CEO, YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd - He's the Co-founder and CEO of Inflector India and Singapore-based Yes World Climate Tech, which works on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. A successful serial entrepreneur, Dr Choudhary has dedicated his life to the mission of "Save Earth" from global warming and climate change as an environmental activist. He quit his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a $50 million company, to focus his efforts on his life's mission. Dr Choudhary is the recipient of several national and international honours.

- Dr Manish Doshi, Founder & MD, Concept Medical group of companies - Dr Manish Doshi is the Founder & MD of Concept Medical Group of companies, an innovation-driven leading manufacturer of medical devices. He is on a mission to transform the Indian medical devices industry into a global force by bringing new ideas to life through cutting-edge technologies. Dr Doshi is credited with launching various innovative and award-winning drug delivery technologies. He is a firm believer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. He is the recipient of top national and international awards.

- Ratna Raju, Founder and Director of RR Group - Dr Ratna Raju, the Founder and Director of RR Group and a noted social activist, has created employment opportunities for thousands of people with his technology innovation service orientation. He is the brain behind RR Team Freedom, which works for self-employment initiatives. Dr Raju supports multiple social causes in his endeavour to create change at the grassroots level. The World Human Rights Protection Commission has awarded him a doctorate in recognition of his contribution to social causes.

- KSR Murty, Co-founder of Dart Blockchain - KSR Murty is an entrepreneur and the Co-founder of Dart Blockchain, which allows businesses and governments to use blockchain infrastructures and leverage its strength. He has an experience of more than 30 years in Information Technology and Telecom. He is highly passionate about learning new things and is a firm believer in the maxim "Add value to get value". Murty believes that creating a sustainable venture and value is what entrepreneurs should focus on, and the rest will follow.

- Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas - From humble inception in 1974 to redefining itself in the form of GRM, GRM Overseas Ltd, an NSE and BSE listed company, is one of India's leading basmati rice exporters and a growing consumer staples player.

Gradually expanding its reach, under the leadership of Atul, GRM Overseas developed a market for its rice in more than 38 countries, and became the 3rd leading Rice Exporter in India.

In his initial years, Atul Garg successfully shifted the legacy business into a large conglomerate. Soon, with the correct value system and progressive thinking, he achieved the milestone of Rs. 1150 crore turnover.

- Ravi Kumar Sagar, CEO, RK's INNO Group - Covid-19 came as a blessing in disguise for Ravi Kumar Sagar, aka RK, in 2020. When other businesses suffered huge losses due to the lockdown and spread of the pandemic, Ravi Kumar started his entrepreneurship journey by selling PPE kits, sanitisers, and face masks to medical stores and hospitals with an initial investment of Rs 50,000. Ravi, 22, founded INNO Group consisting of INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd, INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd, today, to create and support small home-based businesses and empower young entrepreneurs to follow their passion and creative ideas of business potential.

- Harshitha Karthik, Director, HK Permanent Makeup Clinic - Harshitha entered the makeup industry five years ago. She is the first from AP and Telangana to be internationally certified in permanent makeup. Passionate about the cosmetic industry, she worked hard for several years by touring Thailand, UAE, and other countries and getting certifications from esteemed mentors/institutions. It equipped her to open a clinic in Hyderabad. One year ago, she trained in permanent makeup in Dubai, Bangkok, and the US.

Harshitha won the Bangkok championship award 2020 in permanent makeup, and she previously won Dubai excellence awards in paramedical camouflage and Pratibha awards for her excellence. At first, few clinics were doing transformative work in this field. HK Permanent Makeup Clinic has grown rapidly and has a large clientele in less than a year.

