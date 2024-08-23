10 Industry Titans and Entrepreneurs Fueling India’s Progress

New Delhi [India] August 23: India is home to a dynamic and rapidly evolving business landscape, driven by visionary leaders and entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and setting new benchmarks for success. From innovative design studios and thriving travel agencies to fashion influencers and legal education pioneers, these ten industry titans are at the forefront of their respective fields. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to innovation, and dedication to social impact are not only fueling their own success but also contributing to India’s growth and progress on the global stage. Discover the stories behind these inspiring leaders and their transformative ventures.

1) Vijay Pingle: Pioneering Innovation at Thinkster

Mr. Vijay Pingle is a seasoned graphic designer and digital marketer with over a decade of experience. Since 2018, he has been the driving force behind Thinkster, a creative studio based in Pune. Under his leadership, Thinkster has gained a reputation for delivering innovative design solutions and impactful digital marketing strategies. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creativity, Mr. Pingle has successfully helped numerous brands enhance their visual identity and online presence, making him a trusted name in the industry.

2) Nikhil Nandgaonkar: Leading Goparyatak’s Travel Excellence

Mr. Nikhil Nandgaonkar is a seasoned travel and tourism expert with over a decade of experience in the industry. Since 2016, he has been the owner and visionary behind Goparyatak, a thriving travel agency based in Pune. His deep knowledge of destinations and commitment to personalized service have made Goparyatak a trusted name for travelers seeking memorable experiences. With a passion for exploration and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Mr. Nandgaonkar continues to inspire wanderlust in his clients.

3) Dr. Simi Mishra, CEO of 3R ZeroWaste

The 3R ZeroWaste Environment Foundation (3RZWEF) is at the forefront of India’s sustainability efforts, transforming waste into a valuable resource. By promoting reuse, recycling, and circular economies, they empower communities to embrace sustainable practices. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 3RZWEF focuses on climate justice, resource conservation, and environmental health, aiming to reach 5 million people by 2025. Dr. Simi Mishra, CEO, emphasizes their commitment to reducing waste and fostering sustainable living, driving India toward a resilient and equitable future.

4) Fashionwithaniket (Aniket prasad rajak)– TOP FASHION INFLUENCER IN ODISHA

Aniket Prasad Rajak, popularly known as Fashionwithaniket, is a top fashion blogger from Odisha with over 400K+ Instagram followers. His inspiring journey from a small-town boy to a national fashion icon and he is very famous in odisha Bhubaneswar & rourkela he has good fan base in Bhubaneswar and rourkela for an Collabration and brand deals As an Amazon-verified blogger, Aniket has partnered with more than 500+ top brands, including Mivi, Beardo, Myntra,Amazon, and Flipkart. His work continues to shape trends in the fashion industry.

5) Suresh Thomas launches his Artist Management company – The Diamond Collective

Suresh Thomas–ex MD BMG Crescendo has been a pioneer and maverick in the Music Business, now the co-founder of The Diamond Collective, an Artist Management company. He says”I foresee tremendous growth and demand for independent music. The quest to produce Indie Stars is our mission”.

The first signings of TDC are Deobrat Mishra Sitarist, Featherheads Folk band, Tirth Shinde Marathi Pop artist, Tom Murmu Folk singer, Adam Avil a veteran Rocker & Sinfonity–The world's #1 Electric Guitar Orchestra.

6) Manoj Kumar Sharma’s ‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Tackles Menopause

Author Manoj Kumar Sharma has written a remarkable book Me No Pause Me Play on one of the most prevalent issues of women’s life, Menopause, a condition where a female loses everything of her joy, happiness, glow and health. Along with this author has curated a gallery of pathetic facts of patriarchy and sufferings of females in it. With his long forward impact he has embarked light upon the notion to break it as ‘Naari hi naari ki shatru hai’ no where woman supports another woman.

Our society will always be thankful to such masterpieces and legends. This book is reviewed, liked and preferred by the mass section of the society as they all can feel it, relate it, enjoy it and learn from it.

7) ⁠Coco Coopa Fried Chicken

Coco Coopa Fried Chicken is set to make 2025 an unforgettable year as it embarks on an ambitious plan to open 100 outlets within just one year. Renowned for its world-famous youngest fried chicken and a secret 27-recipe blend, Coco Coopa is planning a grand celebration in January 2025. Throughout the year, customers can enjoy exciting promotions and delicious offerings, including burgers, sandwiches, and refreshing mojitos.

8) ⁠⁠Mrs India Queen

Mrs India Queen of Substance 2024 was hosted on a lively night in the Capital, at a luxury Five Star Hotel in New Delhi on 10th August 2024, Chief Guest Ashneer Grover & Madhuri Grover along with Founder Directors Ritika Vinay & Vinay Yadawa along with Bollywood Actor Aman Verma Crowned Mrs India 2024 Queen Of Substance Parvathy Raveendren from Australia in Ruby category, Anushka Dani from Delhi in Sapphire, Sonia Goenka from Kolkata in Ruby category.

9) Anu Sharma Empowers Young Lawyers with ILMS Academy Partnership

Anu Sharma, founder of Company360 and a prominent figure in the legal field is partnering with the non-profit organization ILMS Academy to provide young lawyers with essential practical knowledge. Quality legal education and skilled lawyers are vital for societal progress. She firmly believes that education is the most powerful tool to transform society and break the chains of generational poverty. By focusing on legal education, particularly through the practical legal drafting course, she aims to nurture bright, ethical minds capable of making a significant impact on society.

10) Mr. C. Venkatraman Founder & CEO Bharat Generic

Founder & CEO Mr. C. Venkatraman stated, “Our goal is to deliver affordable healthcare to all. By expanding our franchise model, we can reach underserved areas and offer quality products at lower prices. We believe this initiative will support local communities and advance our mission of universal healthcare accessibility.”

Bharat Generic, a prominent Indian pharmaceutical company, plans to expand by opening new franchises in small towns across South India. This expansion aims to address the healthcare needs of residents in remote areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor