10 prolific authors who can make you believe in your dreams

New Delhi (India), July 3: This month, we look at ten inspiring personalities and successful authors who have gone beyond their chosen paths and written something spectacular. What makes these ten authors earn a coveted spot on our list is their relentless pursuit of excellence and passion to push the envelope to become leaders in the literary world of books.

Rachna Chhachhi

If you seek a book on health and reverse ageing, go for Alive! Lifestyle Changes to Age-Proof Your Mind, HarperCollins. Yogic expert, Nutrition, Cancer and Mental Health therapist Rachna Chhachhi, who specialises in reversing chronic diseases across 27 countries, interviewed people of different age groups and countries to document lifestyle practices that helped them stay healthy. “The book provides clinical evidence on being youthful and agile”, she shares. Rachna was Vice President – Business Development in a Fortune 500 MNC when she was struck by rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable condition. “I could have sworn I was eating healthy,” she laughs. The book is very specific about what works. “You won’t find the steps in Alive! On Google or with nutrition experts,” she shares.

Swapna Sanchita

Des Vu, a brilliantly simple collection of poems written by Swapna Sanchita, is a great read when looking for words to give voice to whatever you are going through. The poetry is easy to read, free-flowing, and touches on everyday things- relationships, love, friendship, music, nature- the whole gamut. Some of the forty-two poems are accompanied by elegant ink pen illustrations that add charm to this must-have poetry book. Des Vu refers to the awareness that this will become a memory, and a sense of everything being ephemeral is evident in the poetry too. But in spite of the nuances and the deeper layers, the poetry is easy to connect to, and readers who tend to avoid the poetic as a literary form will find Des Vu a wonderful surprise.

Poonam Jain

Embark on a transformative journey with “Corporate Chemistry” by Poonam Jain, founder of Alchemist Zen, and unlock the practical secrets to skyrocket your profits and growth. Seamlessly blending ancient wisdom with modern science, Poonam presents an arsenal of powerful tools and techniques to align your organization’s energy systems, conquer resistance, and cultivate a harmonious and collaborative work environment. Delve into the realm of energy vampires, attract a flourishing clientele, and alleviate stress, as this book revolutionizes your business strategies. Take charge now and propel your organization towards unparalleled success, tapping into your hidden potential and becoming a true alchemist of growth.

Dr. Ramesh Ramachandra

Dr. Ramesh Ramachandra is the Founder of Talent Leadership Crucible and Impact Velocity, Author, Podcast Host, Business & Leadership Coach and Serial Entrepreneur. She is certainly recognised as one such leading business coach and mentor across Asia. From embracing entrepreneurship, overcoming the fear of failure and loss of face, through the process of opportunity identification, evaluation and implementation until the new venture is viable, her book “The Big Jump into Entrepreneurship 2.0” captures all this rich experience in Dr. Ramesh’s accessible style, which blends humour with useful business advice.

Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh has come up with a book full of original ideas in Hindi and in Punjabi, titled _‘Pratigaami Sandeh Se Srijnaatmak Prashn ki Aur,’_ translated as ‘From Enslaving Doubts, To The Creative Question’. Singh says- “It was during Kisaan Andolan I realized there are hardly any good books written for Hindi readers that can help them to learn more so that their interest towards Sikhi sustains.” The book deals with a range of doubts about Sikh History and theology. Such sensitive questions are taken head-on and are referred to as enslaving doubts. The author finds them a distraction from the goal of human sovereignty. The reasoning is given in four ways, forming the four sections of the book: Ideological Aspect, Societal & Cultural Aspect, Historical Aspect, And Their Aspect.

Anagha Ratish

Anagha Ratish is the author of three books at the age of fourteen. Her first book, Celestia Chronicles: Fire and Water, was published when she was twelve, and her other works, A World of Intricacies and Celestia Chronicles: The Ashes of Hope, were published soon after. Celestia Chronicles follows the journey of a girl called Adaire Quicksilver, who stumbles into a world called Celestia, and a World of Intricacies is a collection of incredibly complex poetry. Currently, she is working on the third part of the Celestia Chronicles trilogy, which will follow the story from the second book of the series and shall include flashbacks from the characters’ pasts.

Namrata Gupta

Namrata Gupta’s latest romance thriller novel, ‘Together We Were (W) Hole’ keeps readers on edge. The book is a tale of vengeance amidst distorted relationships, misunderstandings and masked identities set in a business environment of deceit, power plays and games. Sanaya Sharma enters the corporate world and finds her soulmate in Siddharth. Their relationship begins to suffer due to Siddharth’s business venture with a mysterious businessman, and one night. He breaks off with Sanaya. Later that night, a distraught Sanaya is attacked by three henchmen, who leave in Siddharth’s car before she loses consciousness. 3 years later, Sanaya re-enters Siddharth’s life to seek retribution. The plot of the book is engrossing and captivating.

Mainak Dhar

Mainak Dhar is an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, CEO at a leading multinational, a Karate Black Belt, and a bestselling novelist. However, he made a pivot from writing thrillers when COVID struck. Dhar stepped up and made an open offer of help on LinkedIn. He was soon mentoring dozens through coaching and practical help like preparing for interviews. He shared those insights through a series of LinkedIn posts, with over a million views and resulting in a bestselling book, Leadership in 100 Words, published by Bloomsbury India.

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal, a first-class postgraduate from Cardiff University, is a sailor, an entrepreneur, a spiritualist and a celebrated writer. Born and brought up in Dehradun, life at Sea inspired Kunal to come up with his first Hindi poetry collection in 2014. Since then, he has published fifteen books in seven languages. This includes prose, poetry and novels. He has received felicitation and awards in India and abroad, which includes appreciation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, First Minister of Wales and Mayor of London. His works are primarily based on ancient Hindu texts, Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Sri Aurobindo Philosophy.

CHARU SINGH

“The secret to a happy life is embracing who we are,” says author Charu Singh. The author epitomizes courage and self-love alike. Despite being born with albinism (a genetic condition which gives her unique looks), she lives her life with her head held high, wearing her heart on her sleeve. Not paying attention to the bullying and name-calling in her childhood, she excelled in academics and earned herself a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University Of Delhi. She worked with the prestigious State Bank Of India as a Scale I officer before embarking on her journey as a writer. Her debut novel-The Different Bride became an instant bestseller after its release.

