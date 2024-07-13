10 Reasons Why Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital is Considered One of the Top Private Colleges for BAMS in UP

BusinessWire India

Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13: Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College is amongst the leading private Ayurvedic colleges of India. It is located in Delhi-NCR on Niwari Road, Modinagar. It is run by Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, a charitable society.

In terms of academics, placements, student perception, infrastructure, and clinical exposure, Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital (DJAMCH) is considered Uttar Pradesh's top ranking ayurvedic medical college.

Here are 10 reasons why DJAMCH has been consistently ranked as the No.1 private Ayurveda college of UP :-

1. Largest in terms of size: The institute has been built on a campus of 75 acres and with a supporting hospital of 650 beds attached to the institution. Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College is Uttar Pradesh's largest private Ayurvedic medical college.

2. One of India's finest hostels: The institution has a full-time residential program for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery). This means that all candidates who take admission in BAMS have to stay in the campus hostel. The renovated hostel facility was built in 2024. It has a capacity for 600 students with separate hostels for 300 boys and 300 girls and has world-class amenities such as 24-hour study rooms, badminton courts, double sharing and triple AC rooms, as well as an option for multi-sharing dorms. The hostel has 64 CCTV cameras and an attached luxurious guest house for overnight stay of parents. The hostel complex of the institute is considered amongst the finest in India.

3. Distinguished Faculty: The institution employs faculty from the most prestigious ayurvedic medical colleges such as Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, All India Institute of Ayurveda (New Delhi), and National Institute of Ayurveda (Jaipur) among others.

4. Speciality in Medical Education: The institution is run by Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF) under the brand of DJ Group of Institutions. JDMEHF also runs a dental college, nursing college, paramedical college and a pharmacy college, thus specialising in providing medical education from more than last 25 years. It is amongst the most renowned private educational groups in Uttar Pradesh working in the field of rural healthcare and medical education. JDMEHF was awarded for excellence in medical education by CollegeDunia.

5. Permission Status: The institution has a capacity of 100 seats per batch for BAMS course and is approved by National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the Ministry of AYUSH. It is affiliated to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, Gorakhpur.

6. High Admission Demand: The institution sees 2,000 applications for 100 seats each year and is the first institution to get its seats filled in Uttar Pradesh AYUSH counselling. The institution's seats get filled even before the premier government ayurvedic medical colleges. The institution is sought after due to its distinguished academic program, excellent clinical care, and placement program.

7. Excellent Infrastructure: The institution has modern AC lecture theatres equipped with sound systems and touch screens, one of the state's largest herbal gardens for cultivation of medicinal plants, dedicated playgrounds for football and cricket, as well as an indoor sports complex for badminton, table tennis, etc. The campus is lush green and very spacious with a thick forest cover.

8. Modern Hospital: The institution's ayurvedic hospital has a very heavy footfall of patients and thus is an excellent teaching hospital. A heavy patient footfall gives students great clinical exposure and aids them when they are seeking to set up their own professional practice.

9. Placement Opportunities after BAMS: Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College also has MOUs with leading hospital chains such as Patanjali, Dabur, Baidyanath, Kerala Ayurveda, etc. for placement opportunities across various roles.

10. Central Location in NCR: The institute is located in Delhi NCR and is at a distance of just 40 kms from Delhi. It has great connectivity through all means of transport such as road, rail, air, and trains. Cities such as Delhi, Noida, Meerut, and Ghaziabad are located nearby with a short drive time of just 30 minutes. The institution is also connected through Modinagar North Station of the Namo Bharat RRTS railway and runs a daily shuttle service from the station to the campus.

The applications for admission in 2024-25 session are now open. Admissions are offered on the basis of eligibility in UG-NEET exam and conducted through the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH counselling.

