PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: "10 Visionary Leaders of India Creating Global Impact" are driving progress across sectors, elevating India's role on the world stage. Their innovative ideas, determination, and commitment to positive change are driving India's influence in the global arena.

1. Dr. Amit K. Bagthalia

Dr. Amit K. Bagthalia and consultancy giant HEALTH2HYGIENE have played a pivotal role in this transformation, addressing global demand for hygiene essentials like wipes and masks. Their strategic leadership and consulting prowess have bolstered India's self-reliance in this critical sector. Dr. Bagthalia's mission-oriented approach offered valuable insights to both manufacturers and startups, fostering growth and innovation. Key initiatives included joint ventures, heightened production, and mentoring startups. HEALTH2HYGIENE facilitated resource access, advanced production techniques, and brand establishment. These contributions underscore the resilience of India's hygiene sector, with a core focus on Feminine Care, Baby Care, and Adult Care Products. www.hygieneprojects.com

2. Anil More

Anil More, a Mumbai native, is a visionary entrepreneur who embarked on his professional journey at a tender age. He successfully earned an engineering degree from Ismail Yusuf College. Anil's early experiences in an electrical shop laid the foundation for his current venture, Sai Electrical, where he manages turnkey electrical projects across India. His aspiration to empower individuals with limited formal education but unwavering work ethics led him to establish a hotel in his hometown, Mahabaleshwar's Sara Green Valley, providing employment opportunities for the locals. Currently, he is actively involved in the construction of another hotel. Email: saragreenvalleyfarm22@gmail.com

3. Dr Durgaprasad Reddy B

Dr Durgaprasad Reddy B- MBBS, MS (Gen. Surgery), Mch Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. Dr Durgaprasad Reddy B is a renowned Cardiothoracic and vascular Surgeon in India. Serving people for the last 23 years, the expert doctor has performed over 17,000 cardiac surgeries. Currently, Dr Durgaprasad Reddy B is the head of the Vydehi Institute of Cardiac Sciences, the leading medical institute in Bengaluru. Specializing in paediatric cardiac surgery, he's known for inventing treatment techniques in cardiac science and has numerous scientific publications to his name. Dr Durgaprasad has been attributed with numerous prestigious Awards and accolades like Times Health Excellence 2022, The Pride Bharat Award 2023, The National Award for Business Excellence & International Business Seminar 2023 and The Maharashtra Gaurav Samman. https://youtu.be/rPtnpcUd5hw

4. Dr Sachin P. Lohiya

Celebrated for his Acupuncture's Drugless Magic, Dr Sachin P. Lohiya needs no introduction. Accredited with MBBS, D. Ac, DTCM, WHO Certified Course- Hanoi (Vietnam)and MD (Acupuncture), he has more than 25 years of experience. The Senior Allopath, Pain Physician and Senior Acupuncturist, has got remarkable achievements in treating unanswered cases of Neurology, paralysis, Allergy, Migraine, Arthritis, slip disc, infertility, and conditions like cerebral palsy, neuropathy, neuralgia. Moreover, his ability to help many patients avoid knee and spine surgeries has gathered widespread recognition. Dr. Lohiya's renowned Acupuncture clinics in Dadar, Thane, Andheri, Vashi and Panvel have garnered high praise from Lakhs of satisfied patients . The specialised doctor has earned many awards and accolades for his contributions to the field. www.drlohiya.com

5. Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, a distinguished Physiotherapist and Naturopathist, has become a healthcare luminary with over 18 years of practice. With centers in Pune and Dehradun, she's transformed the lives of 19,000+ patients, known for her "magical hands" that heal without surgery. Her unique blend of modern science and traditional wisdom and a diverse educational background set her apart. Dr. Surabhi excels in treating various ailments, from joint issues to diabetes, earning her the prestigious ET Change Makers Award in 2022. Her holistic approach and unwavering dedication continue to revolutionize physiotherapy and naturopathy, offering hope to countless individuals. Visit www.dhanwala.com to learn more. www.dhanwala.com

6. Lalit Bokadia

Lalit Bokadia, the visionary leader of Moxy Steel Impex, has transformed the steel industry. With over 20 years of experience, he's elevated the company into a top manufacturer and supplier of Raw Materials like :-

STAINLESS STEEL - CARBON STEEL - DUPLEX STEEL - NICKEL ALLOY - TITANIUM - ALLOY STEEL - ALUMINIUM - COPPER & BRASS ALLOY - HASTE ALLOY - INCONEL & MONEL - INCOLOY - TANTALUM - HARDOX

Their diverse product range serves various industries, including oil, gas, and pharmaceuticals. Bokadia's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation has garnered industry recognition, including the Economic Times Achievers Award. Moxy Steel Impex's culture fosters integrity and customer focus, supported by a skilled team and cutting-edge technology. This company's global presence and relentless pursuit of excellence make it a trusted partner in the steel industry. Contact us at:- sales@moxysteelimpex.com

7. Namadev Bhattar

With a five-generation legacy and over three decades of experience, the founder-director of Mumbai's famous Asro service platform- Bhavani Mata Astro Centre. Namadev Bhattar needs no introduction.

Namadev Bhattar, who is lovingly called Pandit Shriniwas Guruji, is an expert in Vedic astrology, Numerology and Palmistry. Marked as an undisputed expert in resolving matters related to marriage, relationships and children, Namadev Bhatter also specialises in face reading, horoscope & birth chart reading, Vastu Shastra, and Nadi Shatra.

Under the supreme mentorship of Pandit Shriniwas Guruji, Bhavani Mata Astro Centre today stands as one of the top Astro service centres in Shivaji Park Mumbai for 18 years. The centre has been working compassionately to provide cosmic guidance to thousands of distressed people in an affordable way. The best astrologer has been recognised with many awards and accolades from prominent people and institutions. www.astromumbai.in

8. Pritesh Thakker

Pritesh Thakker, an MBA graduate from South Thames College in the United Kingdom (2010), is an entrepreneur with a decade-long success story at Shanku's Academy of Further Education. Hailing from a family of traders, Pritesh's upbringing instilled business acumen. His father's pharmaceutical wholesale business inspired him. He is married to Sneha a renowned Zumba Instructor and his pillar of strength, with a daughter named Hiya, who brought patience and humility into his life. His younger brother, Dharmik, is a successful share market enthusiast.

Pritesh's principles revolve around trust, ethics, and honesty, never compromising on them. His journey includes working in London, before returning to India and establishing his educational consultancy. Pritesh also ventured into YouTube with VITAMIN C, promoting career, finance, and clarity. He's also TedX Speaker, excel in networking, and has been interviewed on TV channels regarding overseas education. www.safeeducare.com

9. Rajesh Poojari

Rajesh Poojari - Energy Coach, a Reiki Grandmaster, embarks on a profound journey of energy healing and spiritual evolution. With unwavering dedication and years of study, he has mastered the art of channeling universal life force energy. Rajesh's mission is to restore balance, facilitate healing, and enhance well-being in others. His work extends beyond administering Reiki sessions; he also Train and attune individuals to become Reiki practitioners themselves. In doing so, he empowers others to access their innate healing capabilities, fostering self-awareness. Each Training he offers is a unique voyage, personalized to meet individual needs. Rajesh's commitment lies in bringing peace, harmony, and holistic healing to seekers, uniting mind, body, and spirit. www.traininghouse.in

10. Usha Kiran Moodgal

Usha Kiran Moodgal is a celebrated Hindi scholar, poet, researcher, and dancer with global recognition. She currently serves as the International Ambassador at Dawn Research and Development Council. Her poetry collection, "Kavya Tulika," has received widespread acclaim, and she has contributed to collaborative anthologies. With degrees in Hindi and History, she married Ashok Moodgal in 1987. Usha Kiran Moodgal has received the "Bharat Shree National Award," "Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global," and the "Dadasaheb Phalke ITV Award" for "Kavya Tulika." Her poem "Shakti" holds multiple world records, and she's recognized by Inkzoid and Glorious book of records. Her accolades include "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023," "Tagore Ratna Samman," "Nazrul Sahitya Samman Laureate Award," "Ishwar Chand Vidya Sagar Iconic Achievers Award," "Asian Excellence Award 2023," Jane Austen Platinum Book Award, and the "MBR Global Excellence Award." She shares her literary creations on Instagram as @ushakirankavyanjali and is featured in various media outlets, including Lidue and the Eagle Eye. www.ushakirankavyanjali.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor