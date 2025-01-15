$100 Million Fund to Propel Web3 Growth: Sigma Capital Pioneers Middle Eastern Blockchain Investment

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], January 15: Sigma Capital, a prominent Web3 early-stage venture asset manager, unveiled its $100 million Sigma Capital Fund I, aimed at driving the next generation of Web3 innovation both regionally and internationally. The launch underscores the UAE's pivotal role as a leader in blockchain and decentralized technologies.

The Fund will prioritize investments in transformative sectors such as DeFi, blockchain infrastructure, gaming, and the metaverse. Additionally, Sigma Capital will deploy high-yield DeFi strategies and allocate resources to high-growth crypto venture funds to maximize returns and expand exposure to emerging Web3 innovations.

Vineet Budki, CEO and Managing Partner at Sigma Capital, will spearhead the Fund's portfolio strategy. Budki, a veteran in Web3 investments, previously led Cypher Capital and facilitated over 300 high-impact investments, including projects like Mysten Labs, Sei Network, and Casper Labs. "We envision a digital economy that is more open, inclusive, and innovative," Budki said. "The UAE's dynamic economy and forward-thinking regulatory environment provide the perfect backdrop for Web3's next wave of innovation."

The Fund's diverse approach will span 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid token investments, and 10 fund-of-funds allocations over three years. Sigma Capital's strategic partnerships with leading Blockchain entities like Polygon Technology, Morningstar Ventures, and Blockchain Founders Fund ensure comprehensive support for portfolio companies.

Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Polygon Technology, remarked, "Vineet's track record speaks for itself. His ability to nurture impactful projects has been pivotal for advancing the Web3 ecosystem. Sigma Capital's launch highlights the UAE's emergence as a global hub for blockchain innovation."

