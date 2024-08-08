100-Year-Old RudraTree Adapts to Modern Trends with Lab-Grown Diamonds and Exotic Rubies

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: RudraTree, a century-old name in the gemstone and Rudraksha industry, has announced the launch of exclusive new varieties of lab-grown diamonds and a diverse selection of exotic rubies. Known for its authentic spiritual products, the brand is now set to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable gemstones.

In 1923, RudraTree built its reputation on offering genuine Rudrakshas, gemstones, and other spiritual products. The company's move into lab-grown diamonds reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the jewellery industry.

Dr. Raja, CEO of RudraTree (4th generation of family lineage) stated, "Our lab-grown diamonds reflect our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We proudly offer our customers a choice that aligns with their values and the growing global trend towards ethical consumption."

The lab-grown diamonds, created using advanced technological processes, possess the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as natural diamonds. This sustainable alternative provides customers high-quality gems without compromising beauty or environmental concerns.

In addition to lab-grown diamonds, RudraTree has introduced an extensive variety of rubies sourced from renowned regions worldwide. The collection includes rubies from Madagascar, Sudan, Mozambique, Burma (Myanmar), and Cambodia, each known for their unique characteristics and exceptional quality.

"The new ruby collection represents the pinnacle of what nature has to offer. Each ruby has been carefully selected for its exceptional quality and beauty," the CEO added.

The company's expansion into these new product lines is part of a broader strategy to cater to diverse customer preferences and tap into new markets. RudraTree aims to appeal to sustainability-conscious consumers and those who appreciate the timeless allure of natural gemstones.

As the gemstone industry evolves, RudraTree's latest offerings demonstrate its ability to adapt while maintaining its core values of trust and authenticity. The company continues providing expert guidance and personalised services to help customers make informed purchase decisions.

RudraTree invites customers to visit its flagship store in Bangalore and explore the new collections of lab-grown diamonds and exotic rubies. For more information about RudraTree and its products, interested parties can visit the company's website at www.rudratree.com

