1000+ companies hired students from NxtWave, an EdTech Startup

NxtWave, a leading provider of job-ready training for software careers, announced that over 1000 companies hired its students in the past eighteen months.

NxtWave's unique blend of hands-on training with real-world projects has helped its students land jobs at companies ranging from fast-growing startups to MNCs like Amazon, Google, Deloitte, Bank of America, Jio and more. Students from 520+ districts of India are upskilling with NxtWave to land their dream software careers.

"We're glad that NxtWave students have become highly sought-after professionals in the industry. This milestone demonstrates the high quality of NxtWave's training and the employability of our students. And we believe this is still the beginning as many companies are waiting to hire our students when they complete the program," said NxtWave CEO Rahul Attuluri.

"We're making students ready for high-paying careers with a curriculum that is designed according to the industry requirements. We would like to thank our students, parents, and teachers for their support. We look forward to seeing our students achieve even more great things in the future," he added.

According to NASSCOM, the tech sector is expected to grow at almost twice the rate of the Indian economy this financial year. NASSCOM expects the industry revenue to touch $350 billion by 2026 fiscal, given the growing demand for newer technologies. This reflects the rising need for trained IT professionals.

CEOs and HRs of companies hiring NxtWave students shared why they hired a large number of students from NxtWave.

"I should appreciate NxtWave, when I see the curriculum, that is what companies want. Every other company is going to benefit from the curriculum and everything," Omkar Tadepalli - CEO, CAPRUS IT.

"The students coming from NxtWave are tailor-made to our requirements," Chaitanya Arikati - Head TA, abjayon.

"Here, because of the preparation and standardization, it's easy to filter the skilled candidates. If I wish there is a co-founder who can pick from a good batch of candidates, that kind of role NxtWave does," Joyneel Acharya - Co-founder, Niroggyan.

"NxtWave's students are so well trained that we could deploy them into projects as soon as they join the company," Ravi Bulusu - Founder and CEO, Enmovil.

"NxtWave is definitely a rich source of fresher talent which can offer up to the industrial expectations," Ram - Manager - HR, PurpleTalk.

NxtWave offers training in cutting-edge technologies like Full Stack, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more. With NxtWave's training, anyone can get ready for software careers irrespective of their branch, degree, CGPA and previous coding knowledge.

For more information, please visit: .

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor