11th Ladakh Marathon Set to Challenge Runners with High Altitude Extremes in September; PUMA India Joins Hands as Official Sportswear Partner

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 13: The 11th edition of the Ladakh Marathon, renowned as one of the most challenging and high-altitude marathons globally, is scheduled to take place from September 5th to 8th, 2024. The thrilling run will feature 6,218 runners from across the world, competing in six distinct categories across a breathtaking and demanding course.

PUMA India is set to enhance the Ladakh marathon experience by providing the Race Day Tee (RDT) and performance gear for the participating runners. The sports brand will also supply inner thermals to all general runners, and specialized _sporting gear such as beanies, caps, upper thermals, and jackets to 390 runners in the Ultra Category. The RDTs will be in two vibrant colorsGlowing Red and Yellow Alertand will be distributed to 6,000 runners across six race categories.

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India, said, "Running is one of the fastest growing sports globally and India's vibrant running community exemplifies this trend. As a brand, PUMA is heavily invested in running as a sport and as the running culture has its web spread around the world, we at PUMA are committed to help make India one of the epicenters in the long run. Ladakh Marathon is an exceptional terrain, and we are extremely excited to provide the participating runners with high-quality performance gear and race day tees, as the official sportswear partner. This marathon set amidst the majestic mountains is bound to be a memorable experience for the collective, and we are confident that PUMA's association will elevate every mile to the top."

~Elite Competitions and Record-Breaking Challenges~

The Ladakh Marathon is distinguished by its Silk Route Ultra, a 122-kilometer race that starts in the Nubra Valley at 10,700 feet and ascends to the Khardungla Pass at a staggering 17,618 feet elevations higher than the Everest Base Camp. This formidable race will see 68 elite ultra-runners pushing their limits this year, in what is widely considered as one of the world's toughest endurance challenges. Historically, less than 50 per cent of the participants have managed to complete the Silk Route Ultra, with only four women ever finishing within the cut-off time.

The Khardungla Challenge, another highlight of the marathon, has grown significantly since its inception. This year, 311 participants - including a record of 40 women - will tackle this high-altitude event. Since its debut in 2012 with just 11 local runners, the marathon has expanded remarkably, reflecting its increasing global prominence.

In addition to the ultra-distance events, the Ladakh marathon has a variety of distances to cater to different levels of runners: about 700 participants will compete in the full marathon (42.195 kilometers); 1,119 in the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers); 1,930 in the 11.2-kilometer race; and 1,690 in the 5-kilometer Run for Fun.

Commenting on the event's evolution, Chewang Motup, Founder and Race Director, Ladakh Marathon said, "It's truly heartening to witness the evolution of the Ladakh Marathon into a vibrant festival over the years. Participants are returning annually, starting their LM journey with the 11.2km and 21km races, progressing to the full marathon, and ultimately conquering the Khardungla Challenge. They come with family and friends, exploring the beauty that is Ladakh. This has been a great help and a big boost to the tourism industry with the revenues filtering into local businesses like hotels, guest houses, homestays, restaurants, transport services, souvenir shops, etc. Most importantly, the Ladakh Marathon's fostering of local youth talent. We are proud that in this short span of 10 years, Ladakhi runners have risen to become some of India's elite athletes. Notably, Jigmet Dolma has represented India internationally, and many promising upcoming talented young runners are securing podium finishes at various marathons across the country."

