11th White Page Leadership Conclave 2023 held in Dubai UAE

Dubai [UAE]/ New Delhi [India], September 26: The list of brands, leaders, and CXOs, which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries, is out in the market and was revealed at the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave held at the prestigious Dusit Thani, Dubai. The conclave also witnessed the release of Asia's Power Leaders in Marketing & Communications, HR, finance, and Technology. We are absolutely thrilled with the resounding success of the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave, which took place in the vibrant city of Dubai. Featured various Global Inspirational Leaders, Asia’s Women Power Leaders, Global Power Leaders 2023, and Power List (Brands) 2023. An initiative by White Page International. White Page International released the listing of Global Inspirational Leaders, Asia's Women Power Leaders, Global Power Leaders in Marketing & Communications, Human Resources, Finance, and Technology, and Power List (Brands) 2023.

Each passing year has seen the White Page Leadership Conclave continuously elevate its standards, and the 11th edition was no different. It witnessed an impressive record attendance of over 325 delegates hailing from 38 countries, representing a rich tapestry of industries and backgrounds.

From the glittering awards ceremony honouring trailblazers to the electrifying insights shared by distinguished speakers and the captivating panel discussions that ignited transformative ideas, this was a convergence of visionaries redefining leadership.

The event shone even brighter with the distinguished presence of VIPs, including esteemed members of royal families, government officials, ambassadors, and renowned thought leaders, lending an unparalleled level of prestige to the occasion.

Among the esteemed VIPs in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Yousef A. S. N. Al Sabah from Kuwait- a member of the Ruling Royal Family, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Al Sabah from Kuwait, also a member of the Ruling Royal Family and owner of multiple companies, His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali from Dubai- a member of the Royal Family, His Excellency Balvinder Sahni (Abu Sabah)- the owner of the RSG Group of Companies from the UAE, His Excellency Brigadier General Moayad Al Kandari from Kuwait, His Excellency Anwar Al Balushi from Kuwait, His Excellency Marwan Thiabat from Kuwait, His Excellency Mladen Bojanic- Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE, Her Excellency Isidora Dabovic- Second Minister of Montenegro to the UAE, His Excellency Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos- Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna- Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Rawan Bin Hussain- a Renowned Actress in the Middle East, Entrepreneur, and Social Media Influencer with an impressive following of 13 million on social media, Dr. Sara Al Madani- a Serial Entrepreneur and owner of multiple companies, Sheikha Al Nuaimi from the Ajman Royal Family, Thuraya Al Harthi- Acting Director at the Ministry of Transport, Communication, & IT Oman, and a few other esteemed ambassadors to the UAE from a few Central Asian countries

H.H. Sheikh Yousef A.S.N. Al-Sabah was honoured by White Page International as an Iconic and Global Inspirational Leader.

White Page International also honored Powerful & Rising Brands, Visionary Entrepreneurs, Inspirational Leaders with the likes of Shiraz Jamaji (Al Huzaifa Furniture), Somnath Malakar (Zee Entertainment), Dr. V Francis John (ZtartUp.com), Kaveri Amal (Ortil Healthcare), Bhavesh Tanwani (Yalla Stackz & Mealmaze), Pratik Gupta (Pluckk), Ghada Talaat (Lloyds British Group), Ajay Nambiar (PYP India & M3M India ), Amit Agrawal (Aon India), Hajeer Nainan Koya (Ace Inspire Group of Companies), Ssanjaykumar Thanki (Aman Cement), Tuhin Sengupta (Burjeel Holdings), Aishwarya Sharma (MODDOTCOM), Iman Marco (Asia Cargo Network Malaysia and World Cargo Airlines), Dunston Pereira (HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi ), Saad Khayat (Makkah Hotel & Towers), Dr. Corrie Jonn Block (Paragon Consulting), Annabella Nassetti (A Living Concept Int Ltd), Neel Pandya (PIXIS), Mohamad Ibrahim (XS.com), CM Grover (IBSFINtech), Dr. Sanjay Muthal (Kontempore Leadership & Business Solutions), Anish Jain (WadzPay Worldwide), Jai Saraf (Evonith Group, Nithia Capital), Ghassen Knani (Marine Contracting and Infrastructure), Bishoy Edward (Dhabi Contracting LLC), Sandeep Dandekar (NTT Global Data Centres), Gaurav Arora (Enhance Hospitality), Khalil Hicham Yassine (Unilever), Younis Al Dawoodi (FAM Holding), Juan José de la Torre (RAVEN), Dr. Revathi Srinivasan (Singhania Group of Schools), Naresh Chaudhary (Partners in Prosperity), Jushak Rahman Chukkan (Abu Dhabi Precast LLC), Ahmad Abu Eideh (Invest Bank, UAE), Dany Rmeily (SOLV), Monah Al Jneibi (The BFF Gram), Mohammed Mousa (Zahran Facilities Management), Bassem Bibi (Global Leader in Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics), Abul Hassan Khan (Oriental Shuraa LLC SPC), Bassem Awada (TerraPay), Gagan Sehgal (Page industries Ltd (Jockey and Speedo)), Dr. Upendra Saulo Quenim Robolo (Klybeck Life Sciences), Dr. Raza Siddiqui (Arabian Healthcare Group), Dr. Ajay Bakshi (Metamorphosis Unlimited), Tiago Costa (Parisima Talent), Sandeep Chaterjee (IBM Consulting), Sarfraz Ghaus (NRS Bridge Construction), Hasan Wehbi (DUDI), Abdullah Al Khateeb (Industrial Capital Group), Iqbal Hussain Kazi (Al Shaheen Technical Contracting Company), Anas Mistareehi (eSanad), Fatema Al Rashdi (Blonde Luxury Beauty), Evandro Oliveira (Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum), Dr Huda Alfardus (HealthGena), Ahmed Sindi (Pilgrimage Company for Africa), Gaurav Narang (Stanley David and Associates), Angad Bedi (BCD Group). Suresh Garg (Zeon Lifesciences), Avanish Singh Visen (Encraft), Dr. Rajendra Indraman Singh (Priyadarshani Group of Schools), Dr. Shinya Yamamoto (Link & Innovation, Inc), Prashant Wagh (Aqura Enviro Projects), Michael Fikry (Premier International), Luiz Goes (LGBank & LYOPAY), Dr. Valdet Decani (Albaqeramika), Avinash Ananda (Global Academy of Meta Mind Alignment), Hesham Almekkawi (Tim Hortons Middle East), Naim Maadad (Gates Hospitality), Anna Алексеевна Vasyutina (Credit Europe Bank Suisse SA), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts Group), Param Bhargava (T.A.C- The Ayurveda Company), Carine De Meyere (Women of the World), Sanjeev Matharu (MSBM Group), Christopher Altman (Mars City Design), Sateshwar Tuteja (WeFreight) , Satyendra Pasalapudi (Infolob Global),Punjit Malhotra (NatWest), Dheeraj Jain (Redcliffe Labs), Ron Thomas (Strategy Focused Group), Luv Chaturvedi (Reliance Securities), Varun Chaturvedi (ATOM), Ruth Fuente (Teach & Coach Consulting), Professor Javier Gonzalez Nuñez (H O P E), Rafathullah Mohammed (Gandour) , Dr Nabil Fakih (Fakih Hospital), Sameer Khatri (DSV), Argha Bose (Bytetra), Ian Scarffe (Blockchain Founders Fund), Lavy Stokhamer (Standard Chartered Bank), Manoj Adhlakha (CardIT Advisory Services), Chris Roberts (Eltizam Group), Samar Imtiaz (Bain & Co), Mohamed AlKayed (Gulf Hotel Group), Rammohan Sundaram (DDB Mudra Group), Dr. K Hari Prasad (Apollo Hospitals), Pooja Bhasin (Ticketmaster), CA J. Jambukeswaran (JJ Tax), Ashok Todi (Lux Industries), Ambassador Sandeep Mehta (International Diplomatic Mission), Albert Fernando (Travelwings.com), Kalyan Muppaneni (Pi Datacenters), Samantha Tauber (VNCCII), The Noe San (MO (Modus Operandi)) among others.

In addition to this, White Page International also unveiled the annual listing of Global Power Leaders in Marketing and Communications, Human Resources, Finance & Technology in the categories of Powerful & Rising.

Abraham Ipe (COFE APP), Anand Venkatasubramanian (NTT Data Services), Atul K Sharma (Rapidvise Consulting), Dr. Tamer Alsayed (FII Institute ), Indu Verma ( Hyatt - Unit Grand Hyatt), Milind Joshi ( Maximus International), Naveen Kumar Amar, Partha Hor (Lenze), Prahlad Rai Inan ( Lifecare Hospitals), Sheetal Soni ( MI Capital), Sumit Kukreja ( Panchavaktra Advisory LLP), Yashpal Jain (Sandhar Technologies), Angelina Chua (SIG Group), Anindyo Valentine Naskar (Landmark Group ), Anurag Kumar (Sing Fuels), Carolann Philips ( Hallmark Training Institute), Dr. Zain Reddiar (EdforAll ), Dr. Anupama Panduru (SenecaGlobal IT Services), Hisham ElSaied (Helmerich & Payne), Kunal Wadhwani (Choithrams), Lionel Paul David (Stellantis), Lt Col Alok Kumar Das (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Maher Sabbagh (Gasnas), Mohamad Kheir (Power International Holding), Muhammad Hilman Rao (Nexperia), Murad Sahawneh (Power International Holding), Omar Ali Al-Ammary (Medgulf Saudi), Raamann Ahuja (PDS Limited), Sahil Sharma (RateGain), Sameer Soni (Easy World Automation ), Samer Aryan (Dubai Government Human Resources Department), Sandeep Kumar ( A.P. Moller - Maersk ), Shantanu Dash (Senior HR Leader), Vishvarup Mehta (Coupa Software), Avanti Parulekar (Independent Coach), Abhilasha Gupta (Tech Mahindra), Balaji Vaidyanathan (Franklin Templeton), Deepak Renganathan (DAMAC Properties), Hussein El-Sayed (Al-Thiqa Group), Jitender Singh (Alter Analytics), Kartik Gangwani (Reliance BP Mobility Limited), Kunjan Kumar Singh (GenQore), Mohammad Alsaadany (Liptis Pharmaceuticals), Nash Narasimhan Tupil (HP Store), Neha Powar (Citi UAE), Oussama Barkıa (IBM), Shiv Kumar. S (GMR Airports), Ali Safri (Avanza Innovations), Dr. Mohammad Khaled (Safe Digital and Transformation Thought Leader), Mustansir Aziz (Automech Group), Naraynan Krishnan (C1 Global), Sathish K S (ZEOTAP), Vamsi Talasila ( RESET Tech Global Private Limited), Vinay Sharma (Iota Analytics), Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi (Ashirvad Pipes), Dr. Karthik Ramesh (Task Bench), Vishal Sharma (Raymond Realty), Jake Bustos (Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group), Mohammad Abu Zaytoon ( Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA)), Dana Almaet (Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City-SSMC), Vishal Bhosale (Green Planet Industries LLC (A VVF Group Company)), Subhash Chandar (Laminaar Aviation Infotech Group), Michelle Chiou Thieng Ling (Pertama Digital Berhad), Easvari Pradhaa Rengasamy (Intel), Dr. Krishnamoorthy K (ILUS International Inc.), Vikas Maheshwary (Biocon Biologics), Shenil Varghese (Biocon Biologics), Jubin Kapasi (Myntra), Anisha Sagar (Meydan Freezone), Alok Sharma (Jindal Nylon Films S.R.L & Rexor SAS), Neha Thomas (Creative Zone), Nupur Shrivastava (Intel), Chetan Deshpande (Sanjay Ghodawat Group), Jesper Hybholt Sorensen (Avaloq), Theingi Oo (ATOM), Srinivas Chenna (Senior Finance Professional), Vinod Kumar (Eltizam Asset Managment), Najim Tayib (BHM Capital), Archana Chopda (ex Microsoft, Salesforce), Deepak Batra (Indus Valley Partners), Nikunj Kewalramani (Posist), Luis Do Carmo (Alba Corporation), Sandeep Gandhi (Medikabazaar), Allae Almanini (Dubai Healthcare City Authority), Jaslyin Qiyu (Citibank), Dr. Guru Prasad (Bosch Global Software Solutions), Priyanka Kapur (Senior HR Leader), Rohan Waswani (Nexus Malls), Ankur Dasgupta (NTT DATA Services), Olga Mozaiska (AO Marketing), Nu Yin Myint (ATOM), Anish Maheshwari (Navkar Corporation), Gunnidhi Singh Sareen (Head Digital Works), Elangowan Muruthappan (Risk Management Services), Vikas Sharma (Lenskart), Ayaz Khan (Max life Insurance Company), Saj Molaee (AstraZeneca), Veenondhra Subramaniam (Power Integrations Malaysia), Muninder K Anand (Center for Creative Leadership), Ravish Saily (Syngenta Services), Sunil Setlur (Cognisen), Apeksha Bhadauria (DSV), Ruchi Sodhi (DSV), Mathew George (Medi Assist), Vishal Banthia (EverEnviro Resource Management), Ruchika Malhan Varma (Future Generali), Shivam Ranjan (Motorola Mobility), Ashish Kumar (SpiceJet), Vinay Dalal (TalBrum), Kalpana Sachdeva (UNIQUE Logistics), Therese Madgy (MAGRABi Retail Group), Juan Jose Pedra (Sandoz Industrial Products), Blessen Thomas (Grand Millennium Hotels), Dr. Padmaraj Goparaju (Unique Mercantile), Nitin Parekh (Zydus Lifesciences), Ankush Arora (Oxane Partners), Vijay Krishna (Smarter Biz Technologies), Vignesh Murli (Equitas Small Finance Bank), Azmat Habibullah (South Indian Bank), Chanchal Sinha (ACT INFRAPORT Limited), Debadip Bandophadhyay (Angstrom FZC), Ravi Chauhan (TTEC Digital Analytics), Saurabh Tiwari (Novartis), Neha Arora (Triveni Engineering & Industries), Kaushal Shah (Crest Speciality Resins), Sweety Rath (ExtraHop Networks), Sourabh Agrawal (Lupin), Ramez Sedeek (Menarini Group), Ajay Pai (AB Mauri), Satya Narayan Maharana ( Benepik), Mainak Ranjan Chaki (K K Birla Group), Animesh Kumar (ZEE), Ashish Morone (HDFC Bank), Sayantan Das Gupta (Denave), Daniel NG (Neo4j), Anand Thakur (Reliance Retail), Naveen Jain (CARS24), Dr. Ankur Narang (Sigmoidstar), Ankit Maheshwari (CARS24 Services), Hari Hara Subramanian (Star boxes), Mithu Gupta (Intellect Design Arena), Vamshi Patwari (Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group), Alok Pandey (Xapads Media), Moataz ElToukhy (ETISALAT by e&), Ravi Shankar (Jindal Steel & Power ), Sumesh Balakrishnan (Cognida Inc), Chadi El Mekhallalati (European Union) among others.

White Page International also unveiled the annual listing of Asia's Women Power Leaders in the categories of Powerful & Rising

Almudena Berzosa (Building Your Backbone), Alya Al Hebshi (Abu Dhabi Government -AD Early Childhood Authority), Amrita Tripathi (SDNA Global), Archana Chopda (ex Microsoft, Salesforce), Aruna Vaz (Aster DM Healthcare), Ayesha Mir (Adzone Advertising), Dolan Bastya (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), Dr. Rashmi Agrawal (Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic), Dr. Ankita Singh (CIGNEX), Dr. Aysha Ehsan (SP Jain School of Global Management), Dr. Hajira Nazeer (Richmond Dental), Dr. Hannah Haikal (Caterpillar), Dr. Heike Lieb-Wilson (Brightly Labs), Dr. Kate Barker (Chief Future of Work Officer), Dr. Mariam Shaikh (MS Education Consultants), Dr. Mona Zoughaib (We Grow Minds), Dr. Nilakshi Abhay Gangan (DM Healthcare Medcare Hospital and Medical Centres), Ebru Tuygun (Accenture Middle East), Eleni Kitra (PeopleFirst), Fariha Salahuddin (Farihas.com), Ghenwa Habbal (Ford Middle East & Africa), Hilal Mengi (Let's Click), Jenti Bachwani (Taqeef Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trading), Judith Cartwright (Black Coral Consulting), Juliana Cabrejo Porras (LatinoAmerica Business Centre), Kalyani Amileneni (PICO-Pan IIM Consulting Organization), Kanika Garg (Tata Motors Finance), Kanika Gupta Shori (Square Yards), Lina El Assaad (International Coaching Federation, ICF UAE Chapter), Lourdes Fernandes (cFIRST Background Checks), Madhu Jain (IIFL Foundation), Mai Momani (Invest Bank), Manisha Khadge (Mindbrowser), Manisha Khiani (First Abu Dhabi Bank), Rawan Bin Hussain (Entrepreneur, Actress & Social Media Influencer), Sheikha Al Nuaimi (Entrepreneur), Soha Chahine (Forward Training and Consulting), Ssarita Siingh (Priyadarshani Group of Schools), Thuraya Al-Harthi (Ministry of Transport, Communication and IT Oman), Zahra Zayat (Etisalat Group), Renu Manjunath (LabelRM), Mona Al Baker (Ordable), Nada El Gazzar (UpSkillX Advisory & Coaching), Nikita Nanda (AdFactors PR), Noble Thway Mon (Senior HR Consultant), Noha Hefny (People of Impact), Ola Fayed (IFFCO), Palakh Khanna (Break The Ice), Rajshri Gadad (Eaton Corporation), Reema Mahajan (Indian Women in Dubai), Rukshica Perera (R.P Public Relations Consultancy), Sabiha Shakil (Nisa Digital), Sabine Karunanithy (TransformHCM), Sagarika Chakraborty (IIRIS Consulting), Sally Sweilem (McDermott), Sarah Malik (SOL International Limited), Seema Zaidi (Fast Track Solutions), Shaista Shaw (Wipro Middle East), Shalini Vohra (Landmark Group), Shazia Khalid (Plan B Solution), Shikha Saxena (Practo), Shruti Jaiswal (PepsiCo), Shweta Sharma (TerraPay) Simrun Chopra (Nourish with Sim), Sonica Aron (Marching Sheep), Sreerupa Chowdhury (FlyWork.io), Sukaina Parpia (Datoo) (Spar UAE), Sukhleen Aneja (The Good Glam Group), Sumaia Alkhub (Pirates Bay Seafood Restaurant), Sumita Mohapatro Pani (Lupin), Sona Gaharwar (Tata Capital), Tala Al Nounou (LWK + Partners), Tarannum Hasib (Canara HSBC Life Insurance), Vineesha Satwani (Government of UAE), Dr. Sara Al Madani (HalaHi), Alka Sudhakaran (Berns Brett Masaood Insurance LLC), Lalitha Satheesh (Accenture), Rashmi Sahoo (Bisweswar Foods), Dr. Latika Nath (Hidden India Experiences), Megha Kapoor (ODLA), Dr. Vilma Mattila (5ire Chain), Dr. Meri Rosich (Tech Founder), Sarah Shaw (Baynna), Irina Karagyaur (BQ9), Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay (Devyani International Limited), Dr. Sujaya Banerjee (Capstone People Consulting), Pallavi Aggarwal (goSTOPS Hospitality), Swapnali Puradkar (Indian Professionals in Japan), Lianne Braganza D Sylva (Cigna Middle East), Tina Myat Thaw Tar Tun (Wave Money), Devika Valsaraj (MCN MENAT), Sharesz T Wilkinson (Resilient Power), Trishala Jain (Icertis), Arinya Talerngsri (SEAC), Kriti Arora (Max Life Insurance), Nidhi Batavia (Sanathan Textiles Limited), Surabhi Kanjilal (Reliance General Insurance), Richa Agarwal (Tredence Inc.), Dr. Vera Matta (Doctor & Influencer), Meenakshi Arora Dabral (Mandala Global), Shreya Krishnan (Aon), Divkiran Kathuria (Seagate Technology), Caroline Rouse (Microsoft), Hui Yee Yap (Savills Singapore), Makiko Hirano (MBDG's), Sherie NG (Google), Mridula Sankhyanan (WICCI), Mi MI Nge (Realistic Infotech Group), Seham El Behissy (TONOMUS), Dr. Indu Shahani (ATLAS SkillTech University), Carissa Nimah (Department of Tourism- Bhutan), Ritu Bararia (School of Communications & Reputation), Dania Salha Quaglio (Camouflage Production), Kim Araman (Nail Your Career), Namita Sharma (Mumzworld.com), Sandeepa Samuel (GoodWorker), May Zun Thaw Thaw (Peach Marketing Consultancy), Stefanie Koh (TerraPay), Shahina Helal (Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India), Rita May Rahme (Pre-Porter), Bhuvana Subramanyan (Spinning Wheels), Chaitali Mukherjee (McKinsey & company), Piyal Banerjee (Philip Morris International), Rupavahini Selvaraj (HCLTech), Sheetal Bhanot (Infra.Market) , Dr. Rajinder Atwal (Bathurst Walk-in Clinic and Family Practice), Monika Marwah (BluePii), Evaliny SE (PT. Mount Scopus Indonesia), Vidyullatha Prakash (Intelliswift Software), Sonali Singh (Tata Motors), Shalini Rao (Bangalore International Airport), Dr Indira Khurana (Laser Cosmetics & Pain Treatment Clinic), Lyn Hadjula Legarde (FrieslandCampina), Mada Lakiss (Swissotel Cornish Doha) among others.

About White Page International

Unlocking the extraordinary is our raison d'être at White Page International (WPI), a trailblazing consulting firm that dares to redefine the realm of possibility. With an impeccable pedigree spanning brand marketing, research, advisory and consulting, conferences on a grand scale, publishing, digital prowess, and captivating Audio-visual content, we epitomise innovation and empower our clients to soar to new heights.

