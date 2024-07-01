12 crore toilets built in last 9 years, liberating us from scourge of open defecation: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas launched the Swachhta Pakhwada-2024 at the Shastri Bhawan in Delhi on Monday.

During the event the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, administered oath to all senior officers and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas. The Minister of State Suresh Gopi also attended the event.

While addressing the event, Puri highlighted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been transformative, notably achieving the construction of almost 12 crore toilets across rural and urban India. He also highlighted these achievements and emphasized the importance of the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative as part of the larger Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He called the Swachhta Abhiyan as the most fundamental transformative campaign under the leadership of PM Modi and also added that the campaign has brought a paradigmatic shift in the way people think.

He highlighted the ministry's commitment to promote cleanliness practices across all departments and the active involvement of all stakeholders, including Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and attached offices under the Ministry.

He also reflected on the achievements of the previous year's Swachhta Pakhwada, which included various activities such as the construction of sanitation facilities, installation of hygiene infrastructure, and cleanliness drives in public spaces and offices.

"Last year we carried out a range of activities under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' between 1 July and 15 July 2023 to demonstrate our commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG-6)," Puri said.

He also took a moment to celebrate the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission and stated that it has transformed India over the past nine years. He said that our solid waste management in urban areas, almost non-existent at the mission's inception, now stands at an impressive 77 per cent.

"According to the UN, households saved up to Rs 50,000 because of better health and hygiene practices," he added further.

The Minister stressed the need for continued commitment to cleanliness and the Importance of making cities garbage-free and remediating all legacy dumpsites through the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor