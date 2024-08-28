12 new Industrial Smart Cities, aim to create 1 million direct jobs and 3 million indirect jobs: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 28 : India is set to undergo a transformative industrial revolution with the development of 12 new Industrial Smart Cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an investment of Rs 28,602 crore which aligns with the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

Union Minister Piyush goyal underscored that the projects aim to create up to 1 million direct jobs and an additional 3 million indirect jobs, with an investment potential of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled that 12 Industrial Smart Cities will form a "necklace" of industrial hubs across the country, strategically placed along the Golden Quadrilateral.

The initiative covers 10 states and 6 corridors, promoting balanced regional development and advanced infrastructure in line with PM Gati Shakti principles.

Goyal said, "Eleven industrial corridors have been designated, which, in a way, cover the entire country like the Golden Quadrilateral. We are now establishing industrial cities, multi-modal logistics hubs, and multi-modal transport hubs within each corridor in consultation with the state governments. So far, four projects have been implemented, and work has begun rapidly on four more."

He added, "Today, the Finance Minister has approved two more projects, and the Cabinet has approved ten additional projects, bringing the total to 12 new projects. As a result, 20 industrial smart cities/townships will now be developed across various states in the country. These 12 projects approved today involve an investment of Rs 28,602 crore and are expected to create direct employment for approximately 10 lakh people.".

The new projects expand the NICDP to a total of 20 industrial smart cities and townships across various states. These cities will incorporate 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts, offering investors ready-to-allot land with state-of-the-art amenities. Key locations for these smart cities include- IMC Khurpia, Uttarakhand (1,002 acres), IMC Rajpura Patiala, Punjab (1,099 acres), IMC Agra, Uttar Pradesh (1,058 acres), Dighi, Maharashtra (6,056 acres), Zaheerabad, Telangana (3,245 acres), Palakkad, Kerala (1,710 acres)

The development plan follows an "area approach," integrating industrial ecosystems with nearby urban centres and essential social infrastructure, such as education and healthcare facilities.

This approach ensures that the cities are not only industrial powerhouses but also vibrant and livable urban environments.

These Industrial Smart Cities will feature robust and sustainable infrastructure, including water, power, gas, and telecom connectivity, along with rail, dedicated freight corridors, national highways, airports, and ports.

The projects emphasize last-mile connectivity, expedited land acquisition, and minimal ecological impact, ensuring a sustainable and efficient growth trajectory.

The establishment of these cities is expected to drive substantial investments and contribute to balanced regional development across India. With amenities such as reliable 24-hour power supply, effluent treatment plants, multi-modal connectivity, and single-window clearances, these cities are set to attract global investors and bolster India's position in the global value chain.

As four projects are already under construction and an additional four are ready for allotment, the NICDP is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of India's industrial strategy.

