125 YEARS IN MOTION - Goodyear presents breakthrough tire technologies in Malaysia in celebration of 125th anniversary

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 12: Goodyear held a regional event themed Goodyear:125 Years in Motion on Tuesday unveiling four premium product lines for the Asia Pacific region. The company also highlighted its 125 years of rich history in technology exploration and reinforced its commitment toward a sustainable Better Future.

Nearly 300 customer representatives and 100 media members attended the immersive event featuring Nathaniel Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific; Pietro Saletta, Vice President, Consumer Tires, Goodyear Asia Pacific; and Greg Hanna, Vice President, Product Development and Quality, Goodyear Asia Pacific.

Throughout Goodyear's 125 years, the company has consistently innovated multi-brand product portfolios to deliver confident mobility for drivers around the world.

"Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the world's largest automotive markets and holds incredible potential," said Nathaniel Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific. "Goodyear's innovative spirit and drive for excellence puts us at the epicenter of the mobility revolution and we are working closely with customers and innovators to transform the transportation industry."

Four New Products for Your Better Ride

The four new products are: Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 for Luxury Sports, Wrangler DuraTrac RT for Premium 4x4 Off-Road, ElectricDrive, and Assurance MaxGuard for Mid Passenger. Powered by Goodyear's advanced technologies, these new products not only provide the ultimate driving experience to customers but also further enhance Goodyear's product offerings in Asia Pacific.

Customers and media were invited to a track event to experience the extraordinary performance of these four new products.

Innovation Excellence for Our Better Future

At the event, Goodyear highlighted its commitment to a Better Future with interactive displays enabling guests to be fully immersed in Goodyear's superior solutions and services for future mobility. Goodyear is committed to advanced energy efficiency, safety, tire longevity, comfort, convenience, and digital-based solutions. At the event, Goodyear displayed its 90% sustainable-material demonstration tire, highlighting its aspirational goal to develop a 100% sustainable-material and maintenance-free tire by 2030.

The world's leading car manufacturers trust in Goodyear tires that carry their brand. Looking forward to the next 125 years, Goodyear reaffirms its dedication to provide our customers and communities with a long-term vision to enable mobility well into the future.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

