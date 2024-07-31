1389.5 hectare land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Minister Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The construction work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, going on in the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is underway.

Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question that the entire land 1389.5 hectare has been acquired for the project.

Till now, 350 km of Pier Foundation, 316 km of Pier Construction, 221 km of Girder Casting and 190 km of Girder Launching have been completed. The work of the undersea tunnel approx. 21 Km has also started.

In his reply, Vaishnaw said that the length of the project is 508 Km with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crore, the minister said.

Vaishnaw further said that the bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive project.

Considering the highest level of safety and associated maintenance protocols, the Bullet train project has been designed with the support of Japanese Railway.

It is customized for Indian requirements and climatic conditions.

Timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil Structures, Track, Electrical, Signaling and Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets. Also, The execution of the MAHSR Project is monitored and reviewed regularly," the minister added.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. The project initially faced delays due to challenges in land acquisition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The Company has been modeled as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.

