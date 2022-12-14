15 Art Galleries, 150 artists to participate in The Art Fair in Ahmedabad

An Art Fair specially for Architects & Interior Decorators

Ahmedabad, December 14: Ahmedabad is all set to host an art extravaganza unlike any it has seen before. More than 15 top art galleries from India and over 150 well-known artists will participate in The Art Fair at Ahmedabad from December 15 to 18.

The Art Fair has been organized by International Creative Art Centre (ICAC) and JS Art Gallery, Mumbai. Its mission is to democratize art viewing and buying by creating quality public art platforms and facilitating collaborations and networking amongst art buyers, galleries, dealers, artists, collectors, and connoisseurs. It will bring all stakeholders in the world of art under one roof, making it a one-of-its-kind event the city of Ahmedabad has witnessed. The Fair is accessible for Senior citizens & differently able people.

“The Art Fair will see the participation of around 150 visual artists from all over the country. They will exhibit and showcase their latest and most famous works ranging from modern and contemporary art including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, prints, photography and digital art. The Art Fair is the place to be for curated art viewing and buying artworks directly from the artists,” said Suraj Lehru of J S Art Gallery, which has organized several such Art Fairs, Art Camps and Exhibitions in India and abroad to promote Indian artists.

Some of the major art galleries that have already confirmed their participation include Kalaneri Art Gallery (Jaipur), Eminent Art Gallery (Delhi), Gallery 16 (Delhi), Artisan Art Gallery (Kolkata), Ops Art Gallery (Delhi), and Rabi Art Gallery (Shantiniketan).

Some of the participating artists include Pranav Saha, Shruti Goenka, Manav Patel, Manoj Das, Nita Desai, Shankri Mitra, Keta Dudhia, Drkoratti Rural Art, Ramakrishna V, Joydeb Douli, and Palash Haldar to name a few. The Art Fair will also offer a special tribute to senior artist Wasim Kapoor.

Artworks of some Master Artists such as Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Binode Behari Mukherjee, Ramkinkar Baij, MF Husain, FN Souza, Ganesh Pyne, Somnath Hore, Suhas Roy, Sakti Barman, Jamini Roy, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Radha Patel, KG Subramaniyan, K Laxma Goud, Jogen Chowdhury, Madhavi Parikh, Paresh Maity, Jyoti Bhatt, Dhruva Mistry, and Vrindavan Solanki.

“A lot of artists suffered during the pandemic period. The Art Fair is providing them with a platform where they can showcase their art at an exclusively curated show. They will also have the opportunity to connect directly with art lovers, connoisseurs, patrons, and collectors. We are confident The Art Fair and participating artists and galleries will receive overwhelming response, appreciation and support from the art-loving people of Ahmedabad,” said Suraj Laheru, Director of JS Art Gallery, who has successfully curated and organized more than 50 art shows so far.

The Art Fair is hosted in the Jodhpur Art Gallery of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The fair will be 100% run by volunteers. The Art Fair will have a special VIP preview on December 15 and remain open for visitors from December 16 to 18 from 11 am to 8 pm.

The Photojournalists Association Ahmedabad is also taking part in The Art Fair with a stall depicting the best works of leading photojournalists from the city.

