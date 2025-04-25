15th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 job letters tomorrow

New Delhi, April 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youth in various government departments and organisations through video conferencing on Saturday.

In line with the Prime Minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation, the 15th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The event will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and effectively contributing to national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join the Central government in various ministries/departments including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

More than 10 lakh permanent government jobs have been offered since 2022, setting a remarkable record, PM Modi had said during the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela in December last year.

While distributing 71,000 job offers, PM Modi highlighted that such job fairs were part of the government's endeavour to provide employment with complete transparency.

PM Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel -- on October 22, 2022. The first edition saw the handing over of appointment letters to 75,000 new appointees.

Rozgar Mela represents a significant initiative by the government to enhance employment opportunities for the youth across India.

At the 14th Rozgar Mela, PM Modi also mentioned that India had signed agreements related to migration and employment with 21 countries in recent years, including countries like Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Mauritius, Israel, the UK and Italy, apart from the Gulf countries.

