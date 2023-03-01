19th Asian Business & Social Forum 2023 and Greatest Brands & Leaders 2022-23, Bangkok, Thailand

The 19th Asian Business and Social Forum, based on the theme of "Celebrating 75 Years of Indo-Thai Diplomatic Relations" was successfully held on 21st February 2023 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand. The Summit highlighted the Glorious Journey of Development & Progress commemorating 75 Years of Indo-Thai trade, tourism and cultural ties. Its agenda was to further new avenues of growth through networking and collaboration among the leaders of Asian, Gulf and African countries. It acknowledged the fact that the role of collaboration has acquired all the more significance during the pandemic. Thus, the summit dwelled upon bringing together outstanding business leaders of Asia, Gulf and Africa under a single roof so as to further umpteen possibilities of coming together and charting new trajectories of mutual growth and success.

The Summit was organized by AsiaOne Magazine and URS Media, which is rapidly emerging as the Number 1 international media company towards the cause of business, political and social issues in the entire Asia, Africa and Middle East, thus supporting not only the Indian Government's initiatives such as Skilling India, Digitizing India, and Incredible India, but also supporting United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization's targets.

The Forum witnessed gracious participation of some of the great leaders of our time - His Excellencies Ambassadors to Thailand from the countries of Brazil, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hungary, Israel, Laos, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mongolia, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Timor Leste; Charge d'Affaires of Kosovo and Consul General of Georgia; and Business Owners, Investors and professionals such as CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CSO, CRO, CBO, CHROs, from Asia, Gulf, Africa and beyond.

Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group, opened the summit with his welcome address. He mentioned that whenever we would meet different people, from different countries they would talk about Indians as great knowledge workers. So they would say Indians are great doctors, lawyers, academicians, but no one was saying that Indians are great business leaders. And that's when I thought of starting AsiaOne magazine and recognize some of the Asian, Indian and African business leaders and talk about their inspiring stories and how they have created success in so many multiple industries."

Other keynote speakers at the event were - Dr J. C. Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman - Chaudhry Nummero, Jogendra Singh, Group CFO & President Finance - Hero Enterprises, Malaika Arora, Co-Founder, Diva Yoga and Actress, Mike Drenic, Medway Medical Supplies and Puneet Gaur, COO & CISO, Next Quarter. We also had the book launch of AsiaOne Magazine's upcoming issue of Magazine and Coffee Table book and J.C. Chaudhry - The incredible Aakash Story.

Winning Leaders and Brands:

Some of the eminent winning brands and leaders are: Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson & MD, Godfrey Phillips India, Dr J.C Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero, Jogendra Singh, President Finance - Hero Corporate Service& HERO HOMES, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties, Dr Mark Mabhudhu, CEO, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, Ronald Colaco, Philanthropist, Founder & Managing Director, Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa, Sri Malay Pit, Chairman - Santiniketan Medical College, LABAID CANCER HOSPITAL & SUPER SPECIALITY CENTRE, Al Adil Group, Erith Group, LPFLEX International, Marmo Solutions, Medway Medical Supplies, EverTrade Group, S Jalan & Co., Parabellum International, Ingram Micro, Smithline Reinforced Composites FZ LLC, PL Global Impex PTE LTD, Kanz Jewels, Prantik Group, S Jalan & Co., PARE Innovations Private Limited, Atisfy PTE. LTD, Thai Green Power Solution Co. Ltd., ARS Steels & Alloys International Pvt. Ltd., AKEMI India, Thai Airways, Thai Life Insurance, Opesh Group, iNNOVINC Aspire Infratech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ekta Group, International School of Hospitality Management, AMD Inspirzz, Indic Electronics, AMMS Logistics, Relisys Medical Devices, NextQuarter, Siam Cement Group, Dextra India, Saitech Solution Co. Ltd., Sun Multinational DMCC, Potensia Systems LLC, ELISTA & TEKNODOME, Pulse World, Pollucare Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., Vertex Group, Customer Experience Lab - Sparrow, udazH, Atalian Global Services Myanmar, Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd., SahaPathana Inter-Holding Plc., La Mensa, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Rahi One Travel, Sankalp Group, TAB Engagement Solutions LLP, Jatayu Unmanned Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, Brown & White Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Asset World Corp, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, JB Boda Group, Definitive Healthcare, Arunas Heart Care Private Ltd., Navkar Corporation Limited, Soothe Healthcare, Campus Activewear Ltd., Ingram Micro, Blueberry Semiconductors, Ednovate, Spay Technology Pvt. Ltd., Kochra Realty, M S Dhoni Global Schools, Tapasya College Of Commerce And Management, Lance LED Lighting, Fazlani Realty and Sekhem Healing Centre Pvt. Ltd.

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine with presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, Middle East & Africa. They have pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been promoting some of the Greatest Leaders of the World through its several prestigious mediums including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps. They have been recognized as the 30 Innovative Global Brands of the Year 2023 by The Silicon Review Magazine, USA. It has also been recognized as the Best International Media House & Research Company from Asia for the year 2022 by AI Research and Development awards body, UK. Moreover they have been recognized at The Burj CEO Awards 2022, Dubai for Leadership in Media category.

They are organizing 20th Asian Business & Social Forum 2023 and Greatest Brands & Leaders - Real Estate and Education summit 2023 on 30th May 2023 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. This summit would witness an excellent gathering of Education and Real Estate Brands & Leaders from entire Asia & GCC and African region. To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or call at +91-011-43281161-66 or write to us at global@asioane.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, singapore@asiaone.co.in, and india@asiaone.co.in.

