19th Delhi Critical Care Symposium 2024 Concludes Successfully at India Habitat Centre

New Delhi [India], November 13: The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine's (ISCCM) Delhi-Noida chapter successfully concluded the 19th Delhi Critical Care Symposium (DCCS) 2024 at The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. The prestigious medical conference, themed "Timed Decision Making & Clinical Judgement" witnessed active participation from leading healthcare professionals across the region.

The symposium was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries Dr. BK Rao, Padma Bhushan & Chairman, Critical Care Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Dr. RK Mani, Chairman, Critical Care Medicine & Pulmonology at Yashoda Hospital, ISCCM President Dr. Pradeep Bhattacharya, Professor & HOD, Critical Care at RIMS Ranchi, ISCCM General Secretary Dr. Bharat Jagiasi, Critical Care Medicine at Kokilaben Hospital, Navi Mumbai, Dr. Srinivas Samavedam, President-Elect ISCCM National, Patron Dr. Anil Gurnani, Group Director for Anaesthesia & Critical Care at Kailash Hospital, Dr. Prashant Saxena, Chairman of SCCM Delhi-Noida chapter, Dr. Akhil Taneja, Secretary SCCM Delhi-Noida & Treasurer Dr, Amit Goel, Director, Critical Care Medicine, Yatharth Hospital. The three-day event began with specialized workshops on November 8, followed by the main conference "Med-Extravaganza" on November 9-10, 2024.

Expressing his delight over the successful conclusion of the conference, Dr. Prashant Saxena, Chairman of SCCM Delhi-Noida, stated, "The 19th Delhi Critical Care Symposium is one of the biggest and largest critical care conferences, with over 450 delegates and faculty. Workshops were conducted on November 8th across four different hospitals. This event focuses on key challenges like infection control, antibiotic use, and ventilator management. The aim is to enhance clinical judgment and ensure timely intervention for critical patients, leading to better outcomes."

The comprehensive program featured a series of engaging sessions including expert-led panel discussions on pressing critical care challenges, interactive quiz shows, and specialized workshops focused on practical skills. A unique highlight was "Sach Ka Saamna (Katghare Mein)" an innovative program that added a creative dimension to the learning experience. The symposium also included case-based learning sessions and state-of-the-art lectures by renowned specialists.

A significant highlight of the conference was Dr. Rajesh Kumar Pande's presentation on "Artificial Intelligence in Critical Care" exploring the transformative potential of AI technologies in intensive care settings. The lecture received enthusiastic response from the attendees, particularly regarding its practical applications in daily clinical scenarios.

The Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre provided an ideal setting for this significant medical conference, facilitating both formal sessions and valuable networking opportunities among healthcare professionals. The event's success underscores ISCCM's commitment to advancing critical care medicine in India through education, research, and professional development.

