1NE Beverages launches exclusive range in collaboration with Mouni Roy

New Delhi, August 27: The newly launched 1NE fruit juice promises the perfect combination of authentic flavours and an ever-refreshing feel. This seasoning and beverage brand, under the subsidiary of Livinia foods, USA, aims to bring the finest treat to your taste buds. To inaugurate the launch of the new collection, this house of trendy fruits has collaborated with the renowned actress Mouni Roy.

The newly launched Aloe Vera and Coconut flavours are known for their nutrient goodness and immunity-boosting abilities. With considerable and commendable innovations on the recipe front, 1NE is ready to supply healthy goodness packed in bottles across India.

New Exclusive 1NE Flavors

The house of trendy fruits brings in a variety of flavours after multiple rounds of testing. Now with 1NE Beverages by your side, enjoy the goodness of aloe vera-based flavours. The brand new Aloe Vera juices are now available in plenty of flavours ranging from musk melon, cranberry, pomegranate, litchi, orange, kiwi, and many more immunity-boosting combos. These Aloe Vera fruit mixes make for great beverage companions with numerous benefits.

On public demand and request, coconut-flavoured drinks have also been introduced. So hydrate yourself with the natural essence of coconut from 1NE’s Nata De Coco beverages. All 1NE products have been packed to perfection for the well-being of the consumers. By keeping the goodness of these fruit pulps intact without compromising on the nutrient quality, 1NE Beverages have already won hearts among healthy and conscious eaters.

Benefits of 1NE’s Aloe Vera drink:

With its immense antioxidant properties, 1NE’s Aloe Vera drink provides multiple health benefits. Be it for your skin, oral, dental, or digestive health, aloe vera enhances and assures the system’s proper functioning. With nourishing plant components, antioxidant properties, and antibacterial agents, aloe vera also accelerates wound healing, dental plaque removal, and a dozen other health benefits. 1NE’s newly packed juices have the goodness of aloe vera mixed with natural fruit pulps to offer a premium quality healthy drink.

Benefits of 1NE’s coconut-based drinks:

Coconuts are rich in fiber which helps in boosting the overall endurance of trained athletes. It is also an integral part of healthy food consumption. Coconuts are a pack of nutrients that block the growth of certain bacteria in your body. 1NE brings you the goodness of coconut in packed bottles of fun that are tasty and tempting.

The renowned and celebrated actress Mouni Roy has now officially signed as the face/ ambassador of 1NE juices. With the goodness of 1NE fruit juices backing her up, Mouni Roy is all set for her upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Apart from these fruit juices, the brand 1NE also caters to sweet and spicy flavours with its range of bread spreads like special cheese, mayonnaise etc. Further, to make your dining a delicious and flavoursome experience, 1NE provides a variety of seasonings. Get your fill of healthy drinks, condiments and foods from 1NE stores and its websites nationwide.

