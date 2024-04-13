'1st failure or never try': Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala asks budding talent

New Delhi, April 13 Serial investor and Co-founder/Chairperson of edtech platform upGrad Ronnie Screwvala on Saturday dropped a question to all those who want to start something on their own but are still indecisive about taking this step.

"For all of you still sitting on the fence but wanting/wishing to start something of your own -- here is a question to answer (for yourself mainly)," Screwvala wrote on the social media platform X.

"Would you rather have your first failure or just never ever tried at all," he asked.

Screwvala also urged all those who wish to start on their own to answer the question "honestly" as it will help "open your eyes to much more".

Meanwhile, Screwvala has slammed edtech firm

Speaking at the second edition of the ‘ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit’ in Gurugram, Screwvala said that Raveendran and investors are collectively responsible for the company's current poor financial condition.

He has been vocal in criticising Byju's as it faces a severe cash crunch amid regulatory challenges.

