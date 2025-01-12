2-day symposium held at NSE on India's financial markets, its future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India and National Institute of Securities Markets in collaboration with NSE, BSE, NSDL and CDSL hosted 'Samvad', a two-day symposium on securities market on the theme, 'Capital for Growth', 2025 at NSE in Mumbai.

The event was streamed live by NISM, NSE, BSE, NSDL and CDSL.

The symposium brought together a galaxy of experts including government officials, regulators, industry leaders, market experts and academicians for wide-ranging discussions on the evolving dynamics of India's securities market and its pivotal role in driving economic growth, as per a statement from NSE.

The event was graced by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest with Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairperson of SBI, delivering the keynote address. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI, addressed the gathering, sharing her vision on the way forward for India's capital markets.

The inaugural day featured four-panel discussions under the overarching theme "Plotting the Future Path", moderated by SEBI's Whole-Time Members.

The discussions covered the following critical areas: ideas on capital formation; investors first: building trust through awareness and transparency; social stock exchange (SSE) 2.0: scaling social impact; the future of market intermediaries: adoption of digitization and AI.

The day concluded with valuable insights on ways to facilitate even greater capital formation, strengthen investor awareness and transparency, augment the existing social stock exchange mechanism and leverage technology to further improve operational efficiencies across the market ecosystem.

The second day, held under the theme "Reflections and Ideas," featured five thought-provoking sessions.

NSE said that ideas emanating from this symposium would go a long way in achieving sustainable economic growth, deepening market resilience, and enhancing investor confidence in the securities market.

The proceedings of the symposium will be archived on www.sebi.gov.in for later viewing.

