2024 Malaysia E-commerce Product Selection Expo Reaches Major Milestone Attracting Leading Brands and Businesses From China

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 25: In less than a month since its announcement, the inaugural 2024 Malaysia E-commerce Product Selection Expo, organized by JMM Exhibition, has garnered strong interest from China-based businesses. Numerous leading brands, enterprises, manufacturers, and exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, achieving 75% of the targeted exhibitor capacity. This reflects the high enthusiasm and eagerness among Chinese traders to penetrate the Southeast Asian market.

Strong Focus on ESG and Green Technology

As Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns continue to dominate global conversations across various sectors, JMM Exhibition is committed to aligning with these trends, particularly in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian markets. The Expo has secured notable ESG-compliant exhibitors, particularly leading electric and electronic (E&E) manufacturers from China. Exhibitors will showcase a range of green technologies, including solar PV (photovoltaics), energy storage, charging piles, lightings and other innovations aimed at normalizing eco-friendly solutions across Southeast Asia.

A Diverse Range of Products for Local Buyers

"Beyond E&E products, our exhibitors include companies specializing in domestic appliances, smart home devices, lifestyle products, fashion, and more, offering a wide variety for local buyers," said Ellison Yang, Founder of JMM Holding.

The diverse line-up, coupled with support from various commerce chambers and Malaysia's recent economic upswing, has strengthened Yang's positive outlook on the Expo's impact. "This event will serve as a one-stop sourcing and shopping solution for local buyers and sellers, fostering valuable trade opportunities," he added.

Expanding Participation: Malaysian Brands Join the Expo

The exhibition has also attracted a strong representation of Malaysian homegrown brands from sectors such as property development, multi-channel networks, and broadcast solutions. This reflects a shared commitment by traders from both China and Malaysia to deepen bilateral trade ties and collaborate on economic initiatives.

Bridging Online and Offline Markets

Recognizing shifts in consumer behaviour post-pandemic, JMM Exhibition has extended the event's reach through partnerships with over 100 live-streamers throughout the 3 days exhibition, blending online and offline shopping experiences to boost trade volumes. This strategic move ensures that both physical attendees and virtual shoppers can participate, supporting a seamless connection between buyers and sellers through multiple e-commerce platforms.

"This hybrid approach is a milestone for Malaysia's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, showcasing an effective way to merge digital and traditional business practices," noted Yang.

Celebrating 50 Years of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties, the 2024 Malaysia E-commerce Product Selection Expo will take place from 29 November to 1 December at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's largest exhibition venue.

With strong early registrations and growing interest, the organizer anticipates more exhibitors to sign up before the November 15 deadline.

"As this is the inaugural event, we are eager to enhance collaboration between Chinese and Malaysian traders, create new opportunities for economic growth, and strengthen diplomatic relations between our nations," said Yang.

JMM Exhibition projects that the inaugural 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo will attract over 15,000 visitors and generate RM60 million in trade transactions, marking a significant milestone in Malaysia-China trade relations. The three-day event is free of charge for all business owners and consumers, inviting participants to explore new opportunities and experience the evolving landscape of Malaysia-China trade.

