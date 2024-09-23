20th Indo-American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Awards 2024 September 20, 2024 |Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is hosted its most awaited ﬂagship program the 20th Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards on Friday, September 20, 2024 in Mumbai. First presented in 2004, the awards felicitate the top Indian and US corporates that have had signiﬁcant contributions in boosting bi-lateral trade between the two countries.

Through these Awards, for the last 19 years, the Chamber recognizes organizations and individuals that embody the promotion of Indo-US Trade and have made outstanding contributions impacting all spheres of the corporate ecosystem – business, industry, and the overall community.

A Special Jury consisted of eminent industry leaders like Mr. Suresh Kotak, Jury Mentor and Chairman, Kotak Commodities Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Event Chair and Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, Ms. Kaku Nakhate, President and India Country Head, Bank of America, Mr. S. S. Mundra, Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India & Mr. Pankaj Bohra, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Samir Patel, Regional President, IACC – West India Council mentioned “The 20th edition of Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards 2024, honored those who have contributed to achieve the Indo-US Trade targeted for USD$500 billion in their respective fields.”

IACC extends its gratitude to the Process Advisors – BDO India LLP the 5th largest professional services ﬁrm globally for their hard work and dedication in screening the nominations, distilling the entries, and conducting thorough due diligence have been invaluable to this awards process.

A special thanks to our sponsors whose support made this celebration possible. Our Gold Partners – Bharat Forge Ltd. and Torrent Pharma Ltd., State Partner – North Carolina. Insurance Partner – J.B. Boda Group along with Technology Partner – L&T Technology Services & Luxury Lifestyle Partner – LEXUSIndia added a touch of elegance to the event.

Our Corporate Contributors—Bodal Chemicals Ltd., CISB Services Pvt. Ltd., Akbar Travels of India and Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt. Ltd.—have been instrumental in driving this initiative forward. We also recognize Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. as our Outdoor Partner and SoS Nitelife Events & Promotions as our Event Partner for their efforts in bringing this celebration to life.

OUR PROUD WINNERS OF 20th IACE AWARDS 2024

The Winners for the IACE Awards 2024 were announced across 08 categories.

Excellence in Manufacturing – SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and TPI Composites Pvt. Ltd.

and Excellence in Services – All Cargo Logistics Ltd. and Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

and Excellence in Job Creation – In Time Tec .

. Excellence in Sustainability – Vaibhav Global Ltd. and CIRCOR Flow Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

and The MSME Top Exporter of the Year – Analytix Business Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Corporate Leader of the Year – Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India.

Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India. The IACC's Business Icon Award – Apple Inc. , and

, and The IACC's Lifetime Achievement Award – Karsanbhai Patel, Founder of Nirma Group.

The ceremony featured Chief Guest Shri. Sandeep Engineer, Chairman & Managing Director of Astral Limited, and Guest of Honor Mr. Joe Yang, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai. Over 250 industry leaders gathered to honour the achievements of those enhancing Indo-U.S. trade relations.

About IACC: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. It was started by Ambassador Chester Bowles along with the then Industry leaders and visionaries like Mr. S L Kirloskar, Mr. Harish Mahindra, Mr. H. P. Nanda, Mr. Ambalal Kilachand, Mr. A.

M. Arunachalam, Mr. Frederick Fales and Mr. John Oris Sims for enhancing US India Economic Engagement. Today IACC has pan India presence with 2400 members, representing cross section of US and Indian Industry.

The major objective of IACC is to promote Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives. www.iaccindia.com

