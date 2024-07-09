25 Outstanding Schools Honored at Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit & Awards 2024 Held at the Parliament of Norway

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit and Awards 2024, held on June 5, 2024, at the Parliament of Norway (Stortinget) in Oslo, marked a significant milestone in the realm of global education. The event focused on the theme "Humanizing Education in the Era of AI," bringing together school leaders from India and Norway to explore innovative educational approaches and foster new collaborations between educators from both countries.

The summit was graced by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Himanshu Gulati, a prominent Member of Parliament in Norway, and Guests of Honor Ole Jacob Johansen, Minister of State for Akershus, and Dr Acquino Vimal, the Honourable Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway. Their insights and experiences provided valuable perspectives on the future of education in a rapidly changing world.

Chief Guest Himanshu Gulati emphasized the importance of cross-cultural learning and cooperation. He remarked, "Both Norway and India have a lot to learn from each other from the respective strengths of their education systems. The exchange of ideas and methodologies between our nations can lead to a more enriched educational experience, fostering innovation and growth for students globally." Gulati, who is the only Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Norway and serves in the Committee of Education, highlighted the importance of sharing best practices and focusing on the holistic education of future generations.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of 25 schools with the "Award for Transformative Education Excellence" during Mind Mingle's Indo-Norway International Education Summit and Awards 2024. These awards recognized schools for their invaluable contributions to the education sector, showcasing exemplary practices and innovative approaches that have significantly impacted student learning and development. The awarded schools include:

* St. Joseph's School, Sitamarhi

* Nanduba English Academy, Surat

* Bihani Children's Academy, Sri Ganganagar

* Banasthali Public School, New Delhi

* Arwachin World School, Ghaziabad

* The Shri Ram School, Gurugram

* Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, New Delhi

* British Fort Foundation, Jabalpur

* Oriental Public School, Ambikapur

* The Millennium School, Noida Sector 41

* Amity International School, Ghaziabad

* Delhi Public School, Rudrapur

* Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec. School, New Delhi

* Sunbeam Group of Schools, Tamil Nadu

* Nosegay Public School, Sri Ganganagar

* Sneh International School, New Delhi

* Lotus Valley International School, Noida

* International Delhi Public School, Tadepallegudem

* Meerut City Public School, Meerut

* Doon School, Srinagar

* Delhi Public School, Bokaro Steel City

* Mahatma Gandhi International School, Ahmedabad

* Sandvika High School, Sandvika, Norway

Selected educators presented their ideas on "Humanizing Education in the Era of AI," offering innovative solutions and discussing the integration of AI in education while maintaining a focus on human values and holistic development. The speakers and their topics were:

Ann Michaelsen from Norway spoke on "Humanizing Education with AI Technologies," sharing insights on integrating digital tools in teaching.

Dr. Anju Chazot and Dr. Pascal Chazot from India discussed "Reaching out to Every Child: Glimpses into the Innovative Class Practices of the Mahatma Gandhi International School and its Contribution to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

Anuradha Sinha from India focused on "Navigating AI in Education," focusing on curriculum innovation and teacher training.

Rahul Kesarvani from India explored "AI & Education: A Combat or Time to Look Back?" addressing the challenges and opportunities of AI in education.

Astrid Raen from Norway presented on "The Method of Suggestopedia: Joyful Learning through All Senses," emphasizing immersive and sensory-rich learning methods.

This exchange of ideas is just the beginning of the opportunities for new collaborations between educators from India and Norway.

Mind Mingle, the organizer of this groundbreaking summit, has been dedicated to the professional development of educators and schools since its inception in 2014. Founded by visionaries Shakeel Ahmad and Naveen Sharma, Mind Mingle aims to transform education in India by making it more meaningful and purpose-driven. Over the years, the organization has touched over 4000 schools in India and around the world, enhancing the educational landscape through innovative development programs and initiatives.

Reflecting on the event, Shakeel Ahmad said, "This summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and the sharing of best practices in education. By bringing together educators from different parts of the world, we can create a more enriched learning environment that benefits students everywhere. These awards are not just recognitions but also responsibilities. They symbolize the hard work and dedication of schools and their leaders, and they now have an even greater responsibility to continue their exemplary work. It's an announcement of their hard work which makes them more responsible towards it."

The Indo-Norway International Education Summit underscored the importance of global collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of education. The event not only celebrated the achievements of schools but also provided a platform for educators to exchange ideas and best practices, fostering a collective commitment to improving education worldwide.

