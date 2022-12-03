27th Stetson Moot Court Competition hosted by SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

Law is an intriguing field, and each year thousands of aspirants come forward to enroll in the law discipline and dream to make it a mainstream career. Stetson Moot Court Competition is held annually to bring forth the best-refined talents in the law discipline and acknowledge their skills.

Faculty of Law, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat is hosting the Surana and Surana India National Rounds of the 27th Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition 2022 from 2-4 December 2022. 29 teams have registered from various reputed law universities in India, and the top four teams will proceed to the international finals.

SRMUH has hosted this competition to invite the best law students to engage in innovative brainstorming sessions about law application and high-caliber judging by various renowned academicians, lawyers, and high court judges.

The 27th Annual Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition will be held at Stetson Law in Gulfport, Florida, April 13-15, 2023. SRMUH, being the host institution, the students of SRMUH can directly participate in the final round, where the judges will select the best deserving law talent from the sea of participants. The judges for the final rounds are Prof (Dr) David Ambrose, Prof (Dr) Manoj Kumar Sinha, Mr Justice (Retd) Virendra Singh, Mr Justice Alok Jain, Mr Justice (Retd) Rajeev Sharma. Prof (Dr) Royal Gardener and Dr Anand Pawar.

The Stetson Moot Court Competition

As the most prestigious international environmental law moot court competition in the world, the Stetson International Moot Court Competition focuses on important global environmental challenges. Students from all over the world have participated in the Stetson Moot Court Competition since 1996, considering it an invaluable opportunity to meet and compete with students from other universities.

