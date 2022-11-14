28th Plumbing Conference in India to be held at Pune

November 14: The 28th edition of the Indian Plumbing Conference and Exhibition will be held on 1st – 3rd December 2022 in Pune. The theme of the conference is ‘Advancement in Plumbing for Built Environment.’ Indian Plumbing Conference is the national conference of the plumbing fraternity which is organized by the Indian Plumbing Association at different cities across the country.

It is a three-day conference, in Pune after a gap of fifteen years and will be held at the “Deccan College Grounds, Pune.

Why the conference is being held? What is the need?

Plumbing is a science and Plumbing not only constitutes 13%- 15% of a building’s structure cost, but is also a very crucial service as there are only two lifelines in a building: Plumbing and Electrical. Plumbing not only is responsible for supplying you water but it also takes away your waste in a hygienic manner. In addition to this, we are all aware that 70% of the communicable disease is spread through bad quality of Plumbing.

On the contrary, there is a disconnect between the architect and the plumbing installation because by the time the plumbing consultant comes on board, the Civil structure is already ready. We have found lot of problems in installing Correct Plumbing systems in many building sites. Therefore, the entire building fraternity including the builders, architects, project managers need to be aware about the importance of plumbing. IPA conferences aim to increase awareness on the correct plumbing practices. 28th Indian Plumbing Conference in Pune will have a spectrum of speakers from across the plumbing and building industry who will shed light on Advancement in Plumbing for Built Environment. United Nations adopted Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. 5 Goals out of 17 SDGs are directly related to Plumbing. The conference is also a way of progressing towards these SDGs by focussing on important SDGs like Clean Water and Sanitation.

What will the conference entail?

The conference will host knowledge sessions on Water Audit, BMS and IoT in Plumbing Applications, Reclamation of Water & Water Sources and learning how IoT is changing and bringing about cities to manage water. Case Studies on Achieving Net Zero Water & Waste will also be presented. This national conference, is expected to bring together Plumbing, water and building industry experts, delegates, and building professionals from across the globe to educate and share knowledge on latest products, installations and technologies for the benefit of members and general public. IPA is on a historical mission to make a positive behavioural change in society, to save future generations from serious water woes.

While talking about this initiative, Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association said that the event will focus and draw attention towards the emergent need to conserve water and highlight how the right plumbing practices can play a significant role in this task. Since its inception in 2003, twenty-six such conferences and seminars have been successfully organized across the country. . The choice of location is chosen strategically as Pune is the hot favourite destination for emerging start-ups, education hubs and enjoys the position of an early mover in Water and Plumbing Technologies. With R&D centres of many companies situated here, it hosts a number of stalwarts and leaders in this place.

The conference should be a must-attend for professionals from building services and plumbing communities including students. There is a growing need to showcase innovative technologies of plumbing and allied products to the masses and the conference will touch upon all such aspects. The conference will serve as a common platform for professionals of plumbing and related sectors to exchange ideas and information on latest products, installations and technologies by the medium of technical Sessions and interactive Panel Discussion on crucial topics.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor