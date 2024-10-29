2nd Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Award 2024- Excellence Celebrated Across Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: In a dazzling display of talent, innovation, and leadership, the "2nd Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance & Business Award 2024" illuminated the Hotel Le Meridian, Ashok Road (Delhi) on October 14, 2024. This grand event, a collaborative masterpiece between Filmgiants, the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur Rajaveer Sharma, and Tycoon Global Media, steered by the seasoned media mogul Sanjeev Kumar Jain, brought together an unparalleled assembly of luminaries from India and abroad.

The award ceremony, meticulously organised at the national level, stood as a beacon of recognition for exceptional individuals who have left indelible marks across diverse fields. From the corridors of governance to the dynamic world of business, from the exhilarating realm of sports to the captivating domains of arts and entertainment, the event celebrated the multifaceted nature of human achievement.

Raat Hoon's Main Song Was Launched Too, Starring Raajveer Sharma And Yukta Sharma And Producer Madhu Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Dayal Singh Shekhawat, Goldy Sharma & Shikhar Verma Singers - Aishwarya Pandit And Sam. Music By Raees, Lyrics: Sudhir Sharma. Also, Book Was Launched By Saurabh Tiwari (Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Govt. Of India). And Dr Basant Goel Has been Featured On Tycoon Global Cover For October 2024.

Following Participated in Seerat Kapoor, Alankrittaa Sahai, and Dr Basant Goel cover story, IAS Sonal goel,Vimal Lahoti ,Raaj Shandliya ,Eram faridi,Abraham Kumar, Awtar Singh, Diksha Gupta, Neha Singh Gupta, Shriya Kaushik

The event was further elevated by an impressive roster of guests of honour, each a titan in their respective field:

1. Padmini Kolhapure, Veteran Actress Of Bollywood, Lifetime Achievement Award For The Contribution In Indian Cinema.

2. Pradeep Purohit, Member Of Parliament From Odisha.

3. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, A Prominent Figure In Politics And Entertainment.

4. Natwar Goel, Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Govt.

5. Amin Pathan, Known For His Significant Contributions To Social Welfare

6. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, A Rising Star In Local Governance

7. Jagdish Sharma, Senior Congress Leader.

8. Ashutosh Baglamukhi Ji Maharaj, A Respected Spiritual Leader

9. Varun Chaudhary, The Young Business Magnate

10. Aman Verma, The Versatile Actor And Charismatic Emcee

11. Ias Sonal Goel, Exemplifying Excellence In Civil Services

12. Ram Bharat (President Patanjali), A Key Figure In The Business Community

13. Rajesh Dhingra (President, Reliance Defence)

14. 1 Ss Agarwal, The Driving Force Behind Continental Milkose India Ltd

15. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal (President of Aditya Birla Group)

16. Jai Prakash Goyal. (Cmd, Ordit Build And Clean Ondia Pvt Ltd.)

17. S. Ram Ola (Cmd, Flyola Jet Services).

18. 1 Sumit Awasthi, ( News Anchor, Ndtv)

19. 1 Rajiv Goyal (Businessman).

20. Bhanu Chaudhary (Social Activist)

21. Mehant Rajendra Das Ji Mmaharaj.

22. Pradeep Namdeo (Cmd, Prakhar Software Solutions).

23. Vaibhav Upadhyay.

24. Vimal Lahoti (Film Producer).

25. Rudra Vikram Singh. (Social Activist & Lawyer)

26. Sanjana Jon (Global Personality).

27. Dr. Bart Fisher (United States, Nobel Prize Nominee).

28. Pawan Nagpal (Director Bal Naren).

These distinguished individuals, each a paragon of success in their respective domains, lent an air of gravitas to the ceremony. Their presence not only added to the prestige of the event but also served as a source of inspiration for the attendees, especially the younger generation of achievers.

The pinnacle of the evening was the presentation of awards, a moment that honoured outstanding individuals across a spectrum of categories. The list of awardees reads like a who's who of talent and achievement:

1. Sumit Awasthi clinched the title of Best News Anchor of the Year, recognising his commitment to journalistic integrity and compelling storytelling.

2. Gali Yogeshwar was celebrated for the Best Debut in Telugu Cinema for his role in "Parari," marking him as a rising star in the industry.

3. Riva Arora, a testament to versatility, bagged dual honours as the Most Sensational Actress of The Year and the Most Famous Social Media Personality of the Nation, highlighting the evolving landscape of fame and influence.

4. Eram Faridi was lauded as the Best Producer of Anti-Racism Films, acknowledging the power of cinema in addressing critical social issues.

5. Seerat Kapoor was crowned the Most Iconic & Promising Actress of the Year 2024 in Telugu Cinema, cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

6. Vimal Lahoti's creative vision was recognised as he won Best Producer for "Dream-2" & "Vicky Vidya ka woh wala Video," showcasing the dynamism of Indian cinema.

7. Arshdeep Singh's cricketing prowess earned him the title of Best Cricketer for T-20 2024, celebrating sporting excellence on an international stage.

8. The younger generation was well-represented with Martin Malik winning in the Nation Icon Kids Category, while Shaad Malik and Raahinye Chaudhary were recognised as the Most Famous Kid Influencer and Best Kid Influencer of the Year respectively, highlighting the growing impact of youth in the digital age.

9. Veteran actress Padmini Kolapure was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Cinema, a fitting tribute to her enduring legacy in Indian film.

10. Raaj Shandilyaan's multifaceted talent was acknowledged as he won Best Producer & Director for "Dream-2" & "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," underscoring the importance of visionary leadership in filmmaking.

11. Diksha Gupta's innovative approach to public relations was recognised as she won the Emerging PR Firm of the Year award.

12. Abraham Kumar's contributions to healthcare were celebrated with the Best Health Services of the Year 2024 award.

13. Neeru Khera's commitment to meaningful cinema was honored with the Excellence in Social Impact Filmmaking award.

14. Awtar Singh's vitality and contributions earned him the Most Smart Senior Award 2024, proving that excellence knows no age.

15. Alankriitaa Sahai's influence and charisma were acknowledged as she was named the Most Iconic Personality of the Year 2024 - Female.

16. Arshi Khan's compelling presence in reality television was recognised with the Reality Personality of The Year award.

17. Aishwarya Pandit's melodious voice and rising popularity earned her the title of Most Emerging Singer of Indian Cinema.

18. Sahil Seth's commitment to social causes was honored with the Best NGO award, highlighting the importance of giving back to society.

19. Mohammed Nagaman Lateef's entrepreneurial spirit was celebrated as he won the Emerging Business Personality of the Year - UAE, showcasing the global reach of Indian talent.

20. Neha Singh Guptaa's influence and advocacy were recognised with the Emerging Social Influencer & Women Empowerment of the Year 2024 - UAE award, underlining the power of social media in driving positive change.

21. Yogesh Lakhani's innovative approach to advertising earned him the Best Outdoor Media of the Nation award, acknowledging the evolving landscape of marketing and publicity.

Paras Mehta, (Dhamaka Records), Anjali Raghav (Haryanvi Actress) , Nakisha Choudhary, Raahinye Chaudhary, Martin Malik, Dhanrajvir Chauhan, Shiny Dixit, Aman Rajput, Shanker Lal Verma, Kartik Kaushik, Shaad Malik, Danish Choudhary, Tanveer Khan Shalabh Kaushik And Shlabh Rastogi (Bhumika Industries).

This diverse array of awardees reflected the comprehensive nature of the event, celebrating excellence across various domains and age groups. From seasoned veterans to emerging talents, from business magnates to creative artists, the awards recognised the multifaceted nature of success and achievement in today's interconnected world.

The collaboration between Filmgiants and Tycoon Global Media brought a unique synergy to the event. Tycoon Global, with its reputation as a world-class premium luxury, business, and lifestyle magazine, has long been a platform for showcasing achievements and sharing insights. Its global presence, spanning countries like India, Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and UAE, has been instrumental in creating an encouraging environment for entrepreneurs and leaders across various sectors.

Film giants, under Rajveer Sharma's leadership, brought its entertainment industry expertise to the table. This partnership highlighted the increasing convergence of business acumen and creative talent, two crucial elements in today's globalised economy. The result was an event that seamlessly blended the glamour of the entertainment world with the prestige of business and governance awards.

The event transcended typical award ceremonies, becoming a catalyst for success and ambition. It united achievers across industries, fostering networking and knowledge sharing. Attendees experienced an inspiring evening of celebration and connection with leaders, visionaries, and rising stars. This convergence of talents created an environment ripe for future collaborations and innovations, driving progress across sectors.

Renowned actor and emcee Aman Verma brought charm and professionalism as both guest of honour and special guest. His seamless navigation of the program ensured an engaging experience. The ceremony celebrated emerging talents like Martin Malik, Shaad Malik, and Raahinye Chaudhary, highlighting its commitment to nurturing future achievers.

The success of the "2nd Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance & Business Award 2024" was driven by the visionary leadership of Sanjeev Kumar Jain of Tycoon Global Media and Raaveer Sharma of Filmgiants. Their collaboration united business and creative expertise, creating an event celebrating excellence across industries. From boardrooms to film sets and sports arenas, the awards honored established icons and emerging talents alike. It was more than a ceremonyit was a testament to human achievement and a catalyst for future success, raising the bar for excellence and inspiring many to strive for greatness in the years ahead.

