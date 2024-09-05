3 BHK Launched at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel: Experience Exquisite Abodes

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Hiranandani Communities is elated to unveil the third phase of the illustrious Golden Willows sector at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel - Mumbai NXT. This exclusive phase unveiled two magnificent high-rise towers known 'Aster and Zenia' offering opulent and spacious 3 BHK residences with swanky sundecks. Characterized as 'Exquisite Abodes', this large three-bed homes ranges around 1040-1280 square feet of space with the ticket size starting from Rs 1.77 crore (all inclusive). Elegant 3 BHK homes are thoughtfully designed to cater homebuyers who appreciate a high-end lifestyle and value being part of a like-minded community. Additionally, the project has already seen positive response and attracting discerning homebuyers who bet bullish on Hiranandani Fortune City Township in Panvel.

Golden Willows, an epitome of lavish living, sprawls across 11.11 acres and features nearly 80 per cent open spaces, 50 per cent of curated green spaces. Each home here features awesome views of hills, forests, or water bodies from its swanky sundecks, enriching the quality of life of its residents. In this residential phase, 70+ premium recreational amenities are woven into an international architect's plush landscaping design. Homebuyers will cherish impeccable quality homes with double wall engineering, sound and weather insulated homes, grand entrance lobbies, high speed elevators and sustainability amenities.

Golden Willows has achieved the Gem 4 pre-certified green building status, which illustrates our commitment to sustainable development. As a sanctuary of joy and peace, the towers are purposefully designed to offer open gauze views and natural ventilation.

Golden Willows has captured a diverse array of homebuyers. First-time buyers looking to transition from rental to ownership will find this a great opportunity. Branded homes and all-encompassing township amenities are appealing to families aiming to elevate their lifestyle. Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel township, has earmarked record high sales from NRI homebuyers as they are skewed towards impeccable brand value, trust, quality, timely delivery, enthralling architecture, and a diverse community living fabric. Recently developed Golden Willows have garnered excellent sales from pan-Indian cities, whereas end-user sales have been generated in Navi Mumbai, Raigadh, Western Suburbs, and MMR. Evidently, Hiranandani Fortune City has established itself as the ultimate dream home destination for residents from all walks of life.

The Communication Head of Hiranandani Communities stated that, "The Golden Willows sector at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel, symbolizes enchanting 3 BHK homes crafted to boost our residents' 'Health, Wealth & Happiness' quotient! The unwavering commitment of the brand Hiranandani to luxury, sustainability, and community living will entice homebuyers to own a piece of paradise. We are truly honoured to earn consumers' trust and welcome them to our Hiranandani Family."

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, Hiranandani continues to resonate with discerning homebuyers, promising a rich, elegant and sustainable lifestyle with vibrant community living. We are thrilled to welcome new homeowners and integrate them into our ever-growing family of over 18,000 Hiranandani families across the various Hiranandani townships.

Own your exquisite Executive 3 BHK abode at Golden Willows in Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel. Book your RERA-approved dream home now.

For more details, visit our website www.hiranandaniexclusive.com.

