3 Million Doctors Support #RedFlag Campaign by Dr. Sunita Dube For Healthcare Worker Safety

New Delhi (India), July 1: On International Doctor's Day renowned radiologist Dr Sunita Dube, the founder Chairperson of Medscapeindia AMET organized a grand function in National Capital New Delhi at the Constitution Club of India. More than 30 Lakh doctors and 42 different medical bodies are supporting Dr. Sunita Dube for a centralized National Bill for Prevention of Assault on Doctors. The Doctors Day event was to commemorate alongside the 7th FitIndia Conclave, 10 years of FITINDIA MOVEMENT and on completion of 19 years of MedscapeIndia AMET.

On Doctor’s Day, MedscapeIndia introduced the #RedFlag Campaign launched by Dr Sunita Dube, Various Medical branches of the President collectively highlighted the urgency and importance of ending violence against healthcare professionals. Dr. Dube’s proposal for the ‘PREVENTION OF ASSAULT ON DOCTORS Bill 2023′ was presented at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi last year during the 6th Fit India Conclave. It highlighted the necessity of comprehensive National laws and a health tribunal to safeguard the interests of both doctors and patients.

MedscapeIndia has been actively contributing to streamlining healthcare services through its FitIndia Movement and We Doctors Campaign. Over the past decade, the FitIndia movement has focused on enhancing CPR literacy to promote self-sufficiency in healthcare across India. Additionally, the “We Doctors Digi Health Card” campaign, aims to provide digital health cards to doctors nationwide, improving healthcare service efficiency by enabling secure access to patient information.

The #RedFlag Campaign has garnered significant support from key figures in the political and healthcare community. Shri Prataprao Jadhav, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Former Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development; Shri Sujeet Kumar, Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha & Chairman of the Petitions Committee in Rajya Sabha; Ashok Bajpai, Member of Rajya Sabha. Arvind Kumar Sharma, a dental surgeon, politician, and a Member of Parliament. Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan Brigadier Dr. Anil Kohli, renowned dentist; Padma Shri Dr. Mohsin Wali, esteemed cardiologist; Shri Acharya Lokesh Muni, spiritual guru; and Shri H.H. Pujya Swami Chidhanand Saraswati Ji, spiritual guru, their support was prominently displayed at the FitIndia Conclave 7, organized by Medscape India at the Constitution Club of India.

The initiative has received strong backing from notable MPs in the past, including Shashi Tharoor, Amit Shah, Former Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope, and Shree Ashok Bajpayee, who have all endorsed the proposed “Prevention Against Doctor’s Assault Bill 2023” in past parliament sessions.

Dr. Sunita Dube, Founder Chairperson of MedscapeIndia AMET, has been a tireless advocate for the rights and safety of healthcare professionals. With the support of over 3 million doctors and healthcare professionals, Dr. Dube has called for the establishment of a centralized government law and health tribunal to prevent assaults on doctors.

Dr. Dube said that while India has some state-specific laws like the “Doctors Protection Act,” which makes assaults on doctors a non-bailable offense with penalties including imprisonment and fines, there is a pressing need for a uniform, centralized framework.

The #RedFlag Campaign aims to amplify the voices of the medical community and advocate for the swift implementation of the “Prevention Against Doctor’s Assault Bill 2023.” This powerful mission is set to unite medical professionals, policymakers, and the general public in a unified call to action against violence in healthcare settings. For inquiries, contact MedscapeIndia at medscapeindia@gmail.com and visit https://medscapeindia.com/

