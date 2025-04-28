34 supercomputers with 35 Petaflops capacity deployed across India: IT Ministry

New Delhi, April 28 A total of 34 supercomputers with a combined compute capacity of 35 Petaflops (10 lakh gigabytes) have been deployed across the country under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), the government said on Monday.

These supercomputers have been deployed across various academic institutions, research organisations and R&D labs, including prominent institutions like IISc, IITs, C-DAC, and other institutions from Tier-II and Tier III cities of the country under NSM.

The supercomputing systems commissioned under NSM have achieved an overall utilisation rate of over 85%, with many systems exceeding 95 per cent, demonstrating a high level of usage and efficiency in their computational capacity, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The contribution of these supercomputing systems to the Research and Development (R&D) sector has been highly impactful, facilitating over 10,000 researchers, including more than 1,700 PhD scholars from over 200 academic institutions and R&D labs across the country.

“These supercomputing systems have supported research in critical domains such as Drug Discovery, Disaster Management, Energy Security, Climate Modeling, Astronomical Research, Computational Chemistry, Fluid Dynamics, and Material Research,” according to IT Ministry.

NSM has created opportunities for researchers from Tier II and Tier III cities to conduct research by providing access to state-of-the-art supercomputing facilities.

These researchers have completed over 1 crore compute jobs and published more than 1,500 papers in leading national and international journals.

Additionally, more than 22,000 individuals have been trained in HPC and AI skills. Start-ups and MSMEs are leveraging these supercomputing resources to advance their HPC-driven projects.

Also, C-DAC has developed the indigenous high-speed communication network, "Trinetra," to enhance data transfer and communication between computing nodes, strengthening India’s supercomputing capabilities.

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to the young researchers, scientists and engineers of nation facilitating advanced studies in physics, earth sciences, and cosmology.

These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research, according to IT Ministry.

