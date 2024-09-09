3500 Runners and Water Enthusiasts participate in the Water Awareness Festival – IPA Neerathon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 9: Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) – an apex body with 28 chapters and 7000+ members across India organised Chennai's second edition of IPA Neerathon at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School at Chennai on September 1, 2024. More than 3500 runners participated in this run for water program, which had 10KM, 5K and 3KM categories.

Mr. S. Niranjan, Co-chairman, SRM Ramapuram & Trichy Campus, Mr. A. Chandra Sekaran, Former Asst. Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai, Dr S. Johnson Premkumar, Associate Professor cum Principal, YMCA College of Physical Education, Mr R. Balakrishnan, VP & Head – MEP Designs, B&F IC, L&T, Ashok Kumar Subramanian, ISHRAE Chennai Chapter, Shivaramakrishnan, President-FSAI Chennai Chapter were the leaders present at the event. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President; Chandra Shekhar Gupta, IPA National Vice President; Sujal Shah, Convener, IPA Neerathon; Dr S Virapan, Chapter Chairman, IPA Chennai Chapter flagged off different categories of the run. Before flagging off, the ” I SAVE WATER PLEDGE” oath was taken.

Lead sponsors of the event included Tiannao, Jaquar, Astral Pipes, Parrware, Sant Valves, KSB, Viega, Nugreen, Flowkem, KPT, L&T Constructions, Fedrel Water and Flow Meters, Hydroflex Fluid Solutions, Dr MGR Education and Research Institute, URC, Bala Associates, Hallmark Foundation Limited, KCG College of Technology, Binny Limited, Magma Physiotherapy, Brooks, Decathlon, Trekk, Apollo Hospitals, Fast and Up and Helios.

IPA created a Water Awareness Zone at the venue to highlight some astonishing details about the virtual water usage to produce the day-to-day use products and highlight the need for contributions from everyone. There were displays about future technologies like Vayujal and different Aerators to save water.

All the 10K, 5K and special 5KM category winners for differently abled people were presented cash rewards and 3K winners with trophies and certificates.

The live music, band, Zumba dance, grand festival setup and colourful display about water awareness and 3500+ made this IPA Neerathon a grand success.

About IPA Neerathon:

IPA Neerathon is a run for water aimed at promoting awareness about water conservation and fostering community engagement through sports and fitness activities. The event brings together participants from various walks of life to support a common cause while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

1st Edition of IPA Neerathon was held starting with Bengaluru in April 2023, Chennai in September 2023, Ahmedabad in October 2023, and New Delhi in February 2024, where 6000+ participants engaged in this water awareness festival. The 2nd Edition has start with Chennai in September 2024, and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and New Delhi will follow. IPA invites all water enthusiasts and people from running fraternities to come together and be a part of this water awareness festival.

