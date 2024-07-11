360 ONE appoints Raghav Iyengar as CEO designate of asset business

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: 360 ONE has announced the appointment of Raghav Iyengar as CEO designate of its asset management business (360 ONE Asset), subject to necessary approvals. Raghav comes with a rich experience of over three decades in the financial services sector. Prior to joining 360 ONE Asset, he served as the President and Chief Business Officer at Axis Asset Management, where he led retail and institutional sales, marketing, digital, business intelligence, public relations and investor services. His extensive experience includes significant tenures with ICICI Prudential Asset Management and Tata Asset Management.

Raghav will strengthen 360 ONE Asset's strategic direction and growth agenda and work closely with the investment teams to enhance the organisation's market presence. He will drive the overall business strategy, design the product suite and various distribution strategies, leverage international teams supporting different markets, and lead discussions with institutional investors. He will also be deeply involved in risk management, compliance, and regulatory affairs.

Commenting on the appointment, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE, said, "Raghav's extensive experience and demonstrated track record in asset management will further strengthen our position as the leaders in Alternates in India. His exposure to different market segments and strategic implementation of new products and distribution strategies will drive our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to investors."

Raghav Iyengar, CEO designate of 360 ONE Asset, said, "360 ONE Asset has built a strong innovation and performance-oriented business. They have a highly collaborative culture and a differentiated approach to delivering performance. Their unique, comprehensive platform provides tremendous opportunities for driving the next stage of growth. I am excited to lead 360 ONE's asset management business and work closely with a talented and successful team."

360 ONE Asset is an alternates-focused asset management firm with assets under management of USD 8.7 billion*. It is part of the 360 ONE group that has over USD 56 billion* of assets under management. 360 ONE Asset's differentiated product suite includes Alternative Investment Funds, Portfolio Management Services, and Mutual Funds spanning asset classes of public and private equity, private credit, and real assets. With deep domain knowledge, a strong understanding of the Indian markets and a highly experienced investment team, 360 ONE Asset is focused on creating the right risk-adjusted alpha for investors.

*as on March 31, 2024

Media Contact:

Anil Mascarenhas

Senior Executive VP - Communications

360 ONE

+91 9967576026 | anil.mascarenhas@360.one

Adfactors PR

Joelle Fernandes: +91 9833411501

Vanshika Swami: +91 7021000683

360oneteam@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor