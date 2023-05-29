SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 29: 3AI, India's leading platform for AI & Analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants with a formidable presence in the USA, UK, Middle East, Australia & Singapore has reached a significant milestone of onboarding 700 thought leaders in its prestigious Thought Leaders Circle (TLC) with a representation from 640+ organizations.

3AI Thought Leaders Circle is a by-invite forum of Data, AI & Analytics leaders, and leaders are onboarded to 3AI TLC after due assessment & review from TLC review council. Over the previous years, 3AI has received expressions of interest from 12000+ leaders and only 700 Data, AI & Analytics leaders have been inducted into TLC. Induction into 3AI TLC is considered a significant badge of honor in the global Data, AI & Analytics industry.

3AI has embarked on an unwavering mission to democratize thought leadership at scale in the AI & Analytics industry and continuously aims to elevate the thought leadership quotient for its 700+ global thought leaders (TLs).3AI TLC is a diverse and heterogenous representation of 640+ organizations consisting of Indian & global enterprises, GCCs, pure-play analytics firms, technology, consulting & BPM firms, cloud & platform providers, and startups.

Through the proprietary & proven Thought Leader (TL) matrix, 3AI ensures a structured & concerted approach to curating personalized thought leadership-enhancing interventions with an emphasis on outlining key focus and expertise area for each thought leader to build individual POV amongst the four quadrants of Speaking, Publishing, Mentoring, and Networking for sustained thought leadership development.

3AI TLC provides multiple curated speaking & publishing interventions & engagements to build & amplify thought leadership, expand networking outreach through intimate meetups, engage in mentorship sessions and participate in thought leadership engagement sessions: conclaves, summits, roundtables, webinars, along with publishing featured articles and thematic reports. The TLC engagements and interventions are broadcasted to our 26,000 active and growing 3AI members & AI & Analytics ecosystem.

"Induction in the 3AI TLC is an exclusive opportunity extended by invitation and evaluation by our esteemed Assessment Council. As part of the 3AI TLC, we are dedicated to enhancing the thought leadership experience by promoting multidisciplinary speaking and publishing, organizing engaging networking sessions, and offering valuable mentorship opportunities for professional development," said Kapil Gandhi, COO, of 3AI.

"The 3AI TLC bespoke forum empowers & enables thought leaders to build their thought leadership persona, expand their mindshare, increase personal & organization's branding & visibility, and establish valuable connections & network within the AI, Analytics & Data Sciences ecosystem," said Nandakumar Ramaiah (NK), CTO, 3AI.

3AI is India's largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders, professionals & aspirants with a formidable presence in the USA, UK, Middle East, Australia & Singapore. 3AI is focused on democratizing AI & Analytics thought leadership quotients for leaders & partner enterprises at scale. With 700+ thought leaders representing 640+ organizations and 26,000+ active and fast-increasing members representing 980+ organizations, 3AI is revolutionizing the AI & Analytics ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://3ai.in/

