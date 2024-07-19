413 students selected in NIMCET 2024 from Jitendra Mishra Academy, Highest Number of Selections in All over India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19: NIMCET 2024 Result was declared on Tuesday 25 June 2024 for admission in MCA course from top 10 NITs & IIIT of the country.

In this result, 413 students of Jitendra Mishra Academy got success in NIMCET 2024 which is Highest Number of Selections in All over India. Along with consistent 18th times Highest Number of Selections in NIMCET and 11th times AIR – 1 in NIMCET is from Jitendra Mishra Academy Indore only.

Jitendra Mishra Academy student Ayushi Nahar secured AIR – 2 by scoring 707 marks out of 1000 marks, Tanish Singh secured AIR – 4, Parth Anjane secured AIR – 9,

Kratish Meweda secured AIR – 12, Ankit Yadav secured AIR – 16, Ritik Thakur secured AIR – 17, Anuj Tanwar secured AIR – 20, Sachin Panwar secured AIR – 21, Raj Singh secured AIR – 22, Shubham Patidar secured AIR – 28 along with 413 students selected in NIMCET 2024 from Jitendra Mishra Academy which is Highest Number of Selections in All over India.

The reason for the success of the students of Jitendra Mishra Academy is the study environment of the academy, as well as Jitendra Mishra Sir’s teaching to each student from basic level to advanced level and providing proper guidance along with the proper strategy of the exam. Along with this there are 1030 Test Series based on Main Exam Pattern created by Jitendra Mishra Sir. Most of the 120 questions asked in NIMCET 2024 were based on the pattern of this test paper and this is the reason why more than 413 students of Jitendra Mishra Academy got selected in NIMCET 2024. For more info visit at https://www.jitendramishraacademy.com/.

