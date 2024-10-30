44th India National Level Brainobrain Abacus Competition Celebrates Unprecedented Success

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: The 44th India National Level Brainobrain Abacus Competition, held at the Chennai Trade Centre on the 19th and 20th of October, 2024, concluded with resounding success. The event witnessed the participation of almost 8193 students from across the country competing enthusiastically and showcasing exceptional abacus and mental arithmetic skills. This competition stands as India's biggest abacus competition for kids, reinforcing Brainobrain's commitment to nurturing young minds.

Students competed across various levels according to their age, earning Champion, Gold Medal, and Silver Medal titles. The overwhelming participation and the high level of skill displayed by the young competitors underscored the effectiveness of Brainobrain's abacus training methods.

The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guests Anand Subramaniam, Managing Director of Brainobrain, and Arul Subramaniam, Director - Technical of Brainobrain, NLP Master Trainer & Coach. They shared their insights on the importance of mental arithmetic and skill development in today's educational landscape.

Anand Subramaniam remarked, "It is heartening to see such enthusiastic participation from young minds. Brainobrain has always been committed to nurturing and developing the potential of children through our comprehensive skill development programmes. With more than 1000 Centres in 45 countries, empowering 500000+ students, we are definitely one of the fastest growing and most recommended abacus training institute. This competition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and trainers."

Arul Subramaniam added, "The level of talent and determination displayed by the participants is truly commendable. Our aim at Brainobrain is not just to teach mental arithmetic but to foster a holistic development approach that includes NLP techniques, life skills, and personality development. This event highlights the success of our methods."

One of the participants, Ananya, expressed her joy, saying, "This competition was so much fun compared to other exams and contests I've participated in. It was exciting to solve problems quickly and see my progress. The energy and support from everyone were incredible. The atmosphere was encouraging, and it felt more like a celebration of our skills rather than just a test."

Parents also shared their satisfaction with the Brainobrain programme. Lakshmi, mother of a participant, stated, "Brainobrain's courses have significantly helped my child improve not only in mathematics but in overall confidence and problem-solving skills. Unlike other abacus companies, Brainobrain focuses on a child's holistic development, which is why we chose this programme. It's not just about abacus or maths; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals."

As Brainobrain continues to expand, the competition also highlighted the education franchisee opportunities available. Brainobrain's skill development programme is making a significant impact, with its reach extending to more communities, bringing abacus classes nearer to students across India.

Brainobrain is a global leader in abacus and skill development programmes, dedicated to empowering children with the tools they need for academic and personal success. The organization's unique approach combines mental arithmetic with NLP and personality development, fostering a well-rounded growth environment.

For more information about Brainobrain, its courses, and franchisee opportunities, visit www.brainobrain.com

