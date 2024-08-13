4i apps solutions Celebrates AI Appreciation Day with Industry-Leading Initiatives

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: 4i apps solutions recently marked AI Appreciation Day with a distinguished event celebrating the transformative power of artificial intelligence across diverse sectors. This event highlighted 4i's commitment to collaboration and ethical AI development, convening experts, technologists, and industry leaders to delve into the latest advancements and applications of AI.

The day's programme included keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and an exhibition of AI projects. Keynote speakers emphasised AI's crucial role in enhancing productivity and driving innovation, addressing advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and the ethical considerations inherent in AI deployment. Panel discussions provided insights from top experts on AI's future and its applications in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

4i reaffirmed its commitment to ethical AI development, underlining the paramount importance of responsible practices in AI research and deployment. "Our AI Appreciation Day event not only highlights our advancements but also underscores our dedication to ethical AI development," stated Rajmohan, Chief Technology Officer, 4i. This steadfast commitment ensures that AI technologies developed by 4i not only drive business success but also contribute positively to society.

4i highlighted its advanced AI lab, dedicated to fostering technological progress. This facility serves as a central hub for pioneering developments within the company, equipped with resources that enable advanced AI research. The lab accelerates internal projects and collaborates with external partners to drive industry-wide advancements.

As AI continues to evolve, 4i remains dedicated to leveraging AI for societal benefit and enhancing business operations globally. The AI Appreciation Day event was a testament to the company's leadership in AI and its ongoing efforts to promote collaboration and ethical development in the sector.

4i is a leading provider of comprehensive enterprise applications and technology services, catering to diverse industries globally. With 16 years of operational excellence, 4i has established itself as a trusted partner for both public and private sector organizations. Our expertise extends beyond Oracle Cloud to encompass a wide array of solutions, including Salesforce implementations, ERP systems such as Fusion and EBS applications, and specialized services in Primavera and PSRM. Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, we support businesses of all sizes in identifying and implementing robust AI solutions. Our team of over 750 consultants delivers tailored solutions worldwide, ensuring business success through reliability and strategic advancement.

