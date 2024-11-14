4th Edition of FAP National Awards 2024 to be held on November 16th - 17th at Chandigarh University

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], November 14: To honour the invaluable contribution made by private schools in elevating the stature of education, sports and culture in the country, Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) will be felicitating teachers and students during the fourth edition of the FAP National Awards 2024, to be held at Chandigarh University, on November 16 to November 17.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, would be the Chief Guest at the occasion, and Member of Parliament and Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, will preside over the event as Guest of Honour. Chandigarh University (CU) Pro-Chancellor, Dr. RS Bawa, and President of FAP, Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, will also be present on the occasion.

Sharing details about FAP National Awards 2024, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University, said, "FAP awards will be given in four categories, including The Best School, The Best Principal, The Best Teacher and The Best Student, for their futuristic vision and meritorious achievements in the domains of Academics, Sports, Cultural and Social contribution."

"In a two-day-long award ceremony, a total of 846 awards will be given in different categories for excellence in academics and sports. As many as 100 awards (50 Schools and Coaches each) will be given for Sports Achievement, 82 Pride of India Awards for academic excellence and 209 Best Teacher Award, on November 16. On November 17, as many as 130 Academic Achievement Award (School & Principal), 18 Life Time Principal Award, 102 Social Achievement Award (Principal & School), 86 MOC Champion & Maximum Participation Award, 13 Life Time Achievement Award (Teacher) and 106 Best Teacher Award will be given. The schools from as many as 17 states and 3 UTs are participating in this year's FAP awards," added Sandhu.

Talking about the significance of FAP National Awards 2024, Jai Inder Sandhu, said, "Private schools play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of education in one of the largest education systems in the world. They make a significant contribution to social impact and play a major role in nation-building. But it was observed that despite the invaluable contribution private schools make for enhancing the educational landscape of the country, their efforts were barely rewarded in the past. FAP Awards were introduced three years ago for rewarding their immense contribution. In the first edition of awards, the awards were given to best schools, best teacher and best principal of private schools from the state of Punjab only. But since the second edition of FAP, the scope of awards has been broadened with applicants of awards from all over India."

"While the awards recognize the meritorious principals and teachers for their contributions to schools and the community, it also felicitates schools that have achieved meritoriously in the academic, sports and cultural domains. Moreover, students will also be awarded for academic excellence. In the FAP Awards 2024, the awards for the best schools, principals, teachers, and students will be given to deserving candidates from Punjab and other states of India," added Sandhu.

FAP President, Jagjit Singh Dhuri said, "To give them their deserving recognition, every year the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab comes up with The FAP National Awards. Nominations are invited every year, and they are assessed online as well as offline by seasoned academicians with rich credentials that forms the basis for the awards. The Federation organises a one-of-its-kind FAP National Award Ceremony to reward private schools across the nation excelling on various parameters. The main objective of FAP National Awards is to promote the sense of pride in the private schools for their achievements in academic, sports and cultural domains to recognize the outstanding performance made by the principals, teachers and the students of the schools and to appreciate the efforts and contribution made by the private schools all over India, for providing quality education to the students."

"This initiative not only recognizes the efforts of private schools who have reached the pinnacles but also encourages other schools to compete for achievements in the fields of academics, sports, cultural heritage, infrastructure and facilities," added Dhuri.

