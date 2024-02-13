5 Reasons Why Singapore Should Be Your Go-To Holiday Destination

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 13: Are you thinking of taking an international vacation with your family? In that case, you should plan a trip to Singapore. Whether you are a nature lover or a wildlife enthusiast, you will find a lot of popular tourist spots in this city-state. Moreover, Singapore is considered one of the most safe and clean countries in the world, ensuring you have an unforgettable holiday.

However, before flying off to the country, make sure to buy international travel insurance to keep you secure from any unforeseen circumstances. Keep reading the list of reasons that we have curated for you on why you should choose Singapore for your next foreign trip.

Top 5 Reasons to Take a Trip to Singapore

Singapore includes both picturesque skylines and diversified cultures. Additionally, you can enjoy mouthwatering dishes and cocktails at multi-cuisine food chains. Gradually, this vibrant city-state is becoming a famous honeymoon destination, especially for Indians.

So take a glance at the below-listed reasons that will convince you to consider Singapore for your next foreign holiday.

A Mix of Nature and Calmness

One of the core reasons for visiting Singapore must be to enjoy its natural beauty, calmness and clean environment. Here are some places that must be on your bucket list if you are a nature lover travelling the country with your family.

* Haw Par Villa

Haw Par Villa is an Asian cultural park founded in 1937. This place is also known as 'The Tiger Balm Garden'. This place is full of spiritual outdoor galleries. Henceforth, if you are an enthusiast of Asian history, culture, religion, and philosophy, this place is perfect to include in your Singapore trip.

Entry Fee: NA

Best Time to Visit: December to March

* Gardens by the Bay

The Gardens by the Bay is mainly divided into three separate sections: the Bay South Garden, the Bay East Garden, and the Bay Central Garden. You will see beautiful Cloud Forest, Supertree Grove, Flower Garden, Sun Pavilion, Heritage Gardens etc. in this place. This place is a must-visit if you are a photography enthusiast looking to capture nature's beauty at its best.

Entry Fee: Ranging between 6 and 35 (SGD)

Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year

* Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Botanic Garden is said to be the heart of Singapore. The Orchard Road is just five minutes from this place and falls under a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For every nature lover, this place is a paradise of greenery. You will get to see a variety of unique and ancient orchids and trees. Henceforth, do not miss this place while planning your Singapore trip.

Entry Fee: NA

Best Time to Visit: March and April

Paradise of Ancient Architectures

If you are a history enthusiast, then Singapore is a must-visit. Without witnessing the grand historical architecture of the country, your tour will indeed remain incomplete.

* Thian Hock Keng Temple

Thian Hock Keng Temple is the oldest Chinese temple in Singapore. In 1821, it was built to provide a safe passage. You can witness mesmerising architecture crafted in the traditional Chinese style. Additionally, you get to see detailed carvings and structures of deities, dragons, etc. Henceforth, you must not miss this place if you are a history aficionado.

Entry Fee: NA

* Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is an ideal tourist spot to include in your Singapore trip itinerary. If you want to explore more about Buddhist culture, come to this place to feel their wisdom. This temple is designed in Tang-style Chinese tradition.

Entry Fee: NA

Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year

Unmissable For Adventure Lovers

For someone looking to get a dash of adventure from different segments like wildlife or water, then you have to pack your bags for Singapore. Here are some places to visit to satisfy your appetite for adventure.

* Sentosa Island

If you are a beach person, you must visit this famous tourist place in Singapore. On this pristine beach, you will experience various exciting water sports such as doughnut boat rides, kayaking, banana boat rides, swimming with sharks, and hopping onto paddle boards. It is advised to spend one whole day exploring the entire island.

Entry Fee: It depends on the activities you do.

Best Time to Visit: February and June through September

* Singapore Zoo

If you are an animal enthusiast and they excite you, take advantage of this famous spot in Singapore. It is well known for protecting endangered animals like Indiana Gharial, Primates, etc. Besides, you will see Orangutans, Giraffes, and many other animals. This is the best family-friendly place to visit and enjoy animal shows like the Splash Safari show, the Rainforest Fights Back show, etc., with young members of your family.

Entry Fee: Adult (U.P. $50) Child (U.P. $36)

Best Time to Visit: December to June

* The Merlion Park

Merlion Park is one of the most visited tourist places in Singapore. This park comprises beautiful statues and other mythical structures. If you want to click some Instagram-worthy photos, this place has beautiful backdrops. Besides, this place has some fun activities that you can do with your family.

Entry Fee: NA

Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year

Perfect For Shopaholics

Visiting Singapore without going out shopping makes you feel unworthy of the entire trip. Isn't it? Singapore has everything for people fancying high-end shopping experiences as well as budget-friendly street shopping.

* Hawker Centres

If you are someone who loves to go out street shopping and try new food, then you must visit hawker centres in Singapore. There are numerous markets that are famous for their local delicacies. Some of the popular hawker centres of Singapore are Lau Pat Sat, Chinatown Complex Food Centre, Newtown Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market, Amoy Street Food Centre, etc. Also, make sure to discover the world-class designs at Design Orchard, which are proudly made in Singapore.

Entry Fee: NA

Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year

Great Place to Witness Cultural Diversity and Nightlife

Visiting a place without indulging in its culture and nightlife is not a good idea. Since taking international trips frequently is only feasible for some, ensure you at least try to enjoy everything the place offers visitors.

As a fan of culture and history, you must expect to go on a field trip and explore the sites and museums that celebrate the country's identity. Also, to get a pinch of festivity, nothing beats visiting some ethnic areas such as Little India, Kampong Galm and Chinatown.

Even though you plan to enjoy this holiday with your family, relishing a little bit of the place's nightlife will only create memories for life. Join the smart crowd of Singapore after sundown at Clarke Quay to jump to the beats of the frenzied rock scene of Crazy Elephant or Zouk.

Singapore Travel Tips You Might Need In 2024

Singapore is a vibrant city-state also known as the 'Lion City'. No matter with whom you are travellingfamily or friendsit is one of the safest tourist spots in the entire globe. Additionally, follow the travel tips below to make your trip more fun and safe.

* Use Singapore's extensive public transport system, which is well-maintained and organised. Besides, it is a much cheaper and more convenient mode of travel in the city.

* You must opt for travel insurance for Singapore to avoid additional financial strain while travelling to Singapore.

* Go to the local market to save money. You will find a variety of local street food stalls, along with luxurious restaurants and cafes.

* This city-state has numerous sets of laws thus you must be aware of a few to avoid any fines.

* Book your flight tickets and hotel reservations beforehand to get budget-friendly deals.

* Always carry your passport or at least a photocopy of it (in case of emergencies).

* Tipping is not that common in Singapore, as most eatery outlets charge service tax, thus you can skip it.

* You must secure a Singapore visa beforehand, as a visa on arrival is offered by the Singapore government.

Advantages of Travel Insurance for Singapore

Every traveller must buy travel insurance as per their trip duration, travel frequency, activities included in their itinerary, etc. Unexpected occurrences can happen anywhere, so you must have a financial backup ready. For a detailed overview of travel insurance policies, read below.

* You will get coverage for lost, delayed, or stolen luggage and other personal valuables.

* One may get travel assistance 24x7 hours a day.

* You can claim coverage for delayed flights or cancelled trips.

* In case you suddenly become ill, then all your medical bills will be covered by such insurance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, make sure to do thorough research on the insurance policy you are getting before starting your journey to Singapore. Even though the country is very safe, keeping insurance can come in handy during emergencies like medical, loss of baggage or personal belongings.

Always refer to the actual online customer reviews and compare the prices. Besides, consider checking all the inclusions and exclusions of a policy. Lastly, carefully read all the terms and conditions to make an informed decision while choosing Singapore travel insurance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor