New Delhi [India], March 28 (/NewsVoir): Lovely Professional University (LPU) is making its mark on the global stage by sending nearly 100 students and faculty members to participate in the G20 meeting on education hosted in the Holy City of Amritsar.

Almost 50 international students of LPU are providing translation support to foreign delegates at the G20 meeting in Amritsar. They along with 5 faculty members are engaged as foreign language experts to streamline conversations among participating foreign delegates.

A total of 100 students and faculty members of Lovely Professional University (LPU) are participating in this G20 meeting. Other 38 national students from different parts of the country are coordinating as liaison officers and volunteers in various activities at the Meet.

In addition, 2 innovation projects of multi-tasker Agri-Drone and a Road Patcher are also showcased in the exhibition centre of the event. Another startup to prepare wearable tee-shirts from plastic waste is also there to lure the onlookers at the meet. Three of these LPU projects are on display at the exhibition cent.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the well-awakened students for being an important part of the international meet.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). It is working to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Presently, City Amritsar is well-set to host the G20 meet on education. While several G20 events are scheduled to be held in Amritsar, the Union Ministry of Education is hosting the second Education Working Group (EdWG) up to March 17. Participation here is from G20 member countries, guest countries, invited orgsations including UNESCO and UNICEF. The three-day event is to witness a seminar, an exhibition and working group meetings.

