54% of IT leaders highlight data security as key barrier to AI adoption: Survey

New Delhi [India], January 27 : About 54 per cent of Indian IT leaders identify security gaps as significant barriers to AI success, even as the adoption of emerging technology accelerates across the country.

According to a survey by Hitachi Vantara, over 40 per cent of respondents were concerned about a data breach from an AI-enabled attack and 35 per cent were concerned about the inability to recover data after a ransomware or kill-ware attack.

The survey revealed that, despite the rise in AI-driven innovations, Indian enterprises are struggling to align data quality, sustainability, and resilient practices with AI's growing demands, putting long-term success at risk.

The survey was conducted among 1,200 IT decision-makers across 15 countriesincluding 100 from India.

Some of the key India-specific findings include: 58 per cent of the respondents report AI initiatives' success relies on high-quality data; 43 per cent are concerned about having sufficient data quality to train AI; 37 per cent expressed concern about ethical and legal issues related to AI; 36 per cent are concerned about hiring skilled workers for AI initiatives; 43 per cent are concerned about AI's impact on our sustainability; and 54 per cent of Indian enterprises cite cybersecurity as their top priority in AI implementation.

Recognizing the importance of data quality, 58 per cent of Indian IT leaders agree that "using high-quality data" is the most common reason AI projects succeed.

"India's journey toward AI-driven innovation is accelerating at a remarkable pace, but the path is not without its challenges," said Hemant Tiwari, Managing Director and Vice President of India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara.

"Our survey shows that while Indian enterprises embrace AI, data security and governance, gaps persist in cyber security and sustainability, potentially impeding long-term success. Bridging these gaps requires a strategic focus on modern infrastructure solutions that prioritize data quality, energy efficiency, performance, resiliency and risk mitigation critical enablers for sustainable growth in the AI era," added Tiwari.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management among other digital solutions.

