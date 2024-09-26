58th IOC 2024 Concludes Successfully at Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 26: Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa played host to the highly anticipated 58th IOC 2024, a global orthopaedic conference that brought together over 5,000 doctors from across the world. Held on September 20th and 21st at the resort's prestigious Ocean Convention Centre, the event featured leading speakers and exhibitors from the dental industry, making it one of the largest medical conferences in the city.

"58th IOC 2024, was an extraordinary success, and we're proud to have provided a venue that matched the event's global importance," said Balaji, CEO of Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa. "Our resort's comprehensive offerings, from modern facilities to impeccable service, have established Clarks Exotica as a premier destination for high-profile events."

The event capitalized on Clarks Exotica's world-class amenities, ensuring the smooth execution of every aspect of Dentocon. The expansive Ocean Convention Centre, with its cutting-edge AV systems, allowed for seamless presentations, guest lectures, and discussions, while the resort's sophisticated banquet spaces served as the perfect environment for networking and collaboration.

Delegates experienced more than just a professional atmosphere; Clarks Exotica also provided a luxury stay experience for attendees, with over 400 rooms booked during the event. The accommodation offered a perfect blend of comfort and elegance, creating a relaxing sanctuary amidst the bustling conference schedule. For international participants, the resort's commitment to personalized service ensured that every need was met with precision and care.

The culinary offerings at 58th IOC 2024, were another highlight, as Clarks Exotica showcased its expertise in fine dining. Delegates were treated to a curated menu of local specialties like Mulbagal Dosa and Donne Special Biryani, as well as international flavors including Turkish ice cream and a vibrant array of imported fruits. This diverse gastronomic experience underscored Clarks Exotica's reputation for delivering high-quality cuisine tailored to the tastes of its global clientele.

Adding to the memorable experience was a 5km marathon held on the morning of September 21st. Participants ran through the resort's lush, scenic landscape, combining fitness with a breath of fresh air, and reinforcing Clarks Exotica's commitment to wellness and rejuvenation.

58th IOC 2024, is the latest in a series of high-profile medical conferences hosted at Clarks Exotica, following the resort's successful hosting of ICC in 2017 and the annual NATCON. Over the years, the resort has earned a reputation for excellence in event management, providing the ideal environment for gatherings that require sophistication, scale, and efficiency.

Dr. Shilju Matthew, the key coordinator of 58th IOC 2024, and Dr. Santosh Ramegowda, praised the resort for its role in making the event a success. "Clarks Exotica's state-of-the-art facilities and their dedicated team made Dentocon 2024 an unforgettable experience. From the spacious convention halls to the attentive service, everything was handled flawlessly," said Dr. Matthew.

As Clarks Exotica continues to host world-class events, 58th IOC 2024, marks another milestone in its journey as a leading venue for international conferences, conventions, and business events.

About Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa

Nestled amidst serene landscapes, Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa offers a luxurious retreat for leisure and corporate travellers alike. With spacious rooms, gourmet dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities for events, our resort promises an unforgettable stay marked by luxury and hospitality.

