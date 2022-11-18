59th Femina Miss India Finale to be hosted in Manipur

The Times Group enters into a first-ever partnership with the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, to host the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in the capital of Manipur

Imphal, Manipur, November 18: In a ceremonious event, the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur and Times Group announced that the 59th edition of Femina Miss India would be held in the North Eastern state of Manipur in April 2023. Both parties signed an agreement to officiate the partnership in the presence of the honourable Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, and Mr Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times of India.

Speaking on the partnership, the Honourable Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, said, “We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Miss India Organization to host the grand finale here in Imphal, Manipur. The primary motive behind the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture while fostering the competitive spirit of the talented participants. We want to inspire and empower the local youth by welcoming the best of India’s talent to our home soil as well as showcase Manipur’s rich culture and heritage we are so proud of.”

Miss India Organization Spokesperson further said, “We are excited to bring our iconic event to the People of Manipur, and we will pull out all stops to make it an inspiring and entertaining event the city has seen. Over the last 6 decades, Femina Miss India has reached audiences in different cities across the Country, and the Finale of the 59th edition in Imphal will be something to remember for a long time. Miss India has transformed the lives of many Indian women, giving them empowerment, employability, opportunity and a strong voice in the community. The state of Manipur also believes in empowering its women to be equal partners in development, hence this partnership is a natural culmination of ideologies and vision”.

In honour of the partnership and to mark this historic milestone, mementoes were exchanged between the honourable Chief Minister, Government of Manipur, and Managing Director, The Times of India. The members of the press interacted with the dignitaries.

The Miss India Organization envisions creating an ecosystem of global influence and social impact through strategic partnerships that enable women to realize their full potential as role models and ambassadors, bringing honour and recognition to India worldwide. The institution of Miss India believes passionately in the power of beauty to change attitudes, project confidence & empower young women by instilling a sense of individuality, and uniqueness, encouraging self-expression, and creating significant & aspirational value among the youth.

Since its inception, the household name of Miss India has been a launchpad to million dreams, having scripted iconic success stories and hall of fame, such as Zeenat Aman, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar & Neha Dhupia, to name a few. In addition, India is among the few countries to have won 6 Miss World Titles.

VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023, hosted by Manipur Tourism co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery & Rajnigandha Pearls, is back, more significant than ever, with its 59th edition.

