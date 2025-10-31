5paisa Capital Launches Scalper Terminal - A Game-Changer for Speed and Precision in Online Trading

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: 5paisa Capital Ltd. (www.5paisa.com), one of India's digital first discount brokerages, today announced the launch of its Scalper Terminal, a next-generation trading platform engineered for speed, precision, and rapid execution. The new platform is purpose-built for scalpers, intraday, and high frequency traders who rely on instant decisions to capture micro price movements.

Unlike traditional trading systems that can be slowed down by multi-step order processes or complex navigation, the Scalper Terminal offers seamless order execution, keyboard-based trading shortcuts, and a unified interface giving traders a clear edge in fast-moving markets.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, "At 5paisa, we're committed to empowering India's traders with cutting-edge technology for greater speed, precision, and performance. The Scalper Terminal is built for those who trade at the market's pace to help them trade smarter and execute quicker."

In the high-stakes environment of scalping and high frequency trading, every millisecond can determine profit or loss. The Scalper Terminal eliminates latency and friction by allowing traders to track charts, positions, and orders on a single screen, enabling seamless decision-making and instantaneous order execution.

Key Features

- Seamless Order Execution:

Minimal-latency architecture ensures immediate order placement and confirmation, reducing slippage and maximizing prospects on micro price movements.

- Keyboard Shortcut Trading:

Execute buy or sell orders using keyboard shortcuts no pop-ups or order forms ensuring maximum efficiency and control.

- All-in-One Trade Setup:

Charts, order books, and open positions are integrated into one screen, letting traders monitor and act without tab-switching.

- Scalper Mode:

Pre-configure order lots and types (Market or Limit) for one-click execution, so traders can focus entirely on market strategy and timing.

Empowering Active Traders

The Scalper Terminal helps active traders:

- Capture micro-trends and short-term opportunities in real time

- Reduce slippage through instantaneous execution

- Stay focused with a single-window, clutter-free interface

- Trade confidently on a platform built for reliability and precision

