6th Asian Footvolley Championship: An Unprecedented Sporting Event Set for Delhi this October.

Noida (India), July 24: In a momentous event held at the iconic Marwah Studios on the 20th of July, 2023, the organizing committee proudly announced the commencement of the 6th Asian Footvolley Championship. The championship, which has grown exponentially in popularity since its inception, promises to be a grandeur of sport, culture, and unity.

The organizing committee, in collaboration with esteemed stakeholders, is thrilled to officially announce the launch of the 6th Asian Footvolley Championship, slated to be held in Delhi from the 19th to the 23rd of October, 2023. This grand sporting spectacle, set to be one of the most significant events of the year, is already generating palpable excitement across the continent.

Anticipation is mounting not only for the thrilling matches but also for the unveiling of the championship’s theme, which is believed to encapsulate the very essence of camaraderie, competition, and cultural exchange. As part of the robust marketing strategy, campaigns are underway to ensure fans from every corner are updated and engaged.

This edition of the championship proudly welcomes participation from an array of nations, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Korea, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, and Cambodia. All participating countries have been formally invited.

Over 22 states in India have already embraced footvolley, becoming members and participating actively in the sport. This illustrates the rapidly growing passion and dedication to footvolley across the subcontinent. The inaugural day of the championship, 19th October, has been meticulously planned to ensure a smooth initiation for the participants. The day will culminate with a press conference and a practice camp, setting the stage for the days to follow.

Sandeep Marwah, the organizer of the launch event, expressed his excitement, “Footvolley is not just a sport; it’s a celebration of athleticism, strategy, and beach fun. Hosting the 6th Asian Championship is both an honour and a responsibility. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for both the players and the fans.”

Adding to the fervour, Ram Avtar, the Footvolley President, quoted, “Footvolley is more than a game; it’s a symphony of skill, strategy, and spirit. With the 6th Asian Championship, we aim to elevate this sport to greater heights and showcase the true essence of Asian sporting spirit.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rajiv Kumar Rana, the President of the Delhi Amateur Footvolley Association, added, “This championship is a testament to the growing popularity of footvolley in Delhi and the larger Asian region. We’re not just hosting a sporting event; we’re weaving a narrative of unity, talent, and passion.”

The launch event also witnessed the presence of eminent businessmen, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts, all of whom are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming matches and cheering for their favorite teams.

The committee’s dedication and fervour are evident in every preparatory step, and they remain committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for all. For further details, schedules, and ticket information, enthusiasts are directed to the championship’s official website: https://footvolleyindia.org/

